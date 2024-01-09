Brittany Cartwright Responds to Online Comments About Her Parenting & Son

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright is responding to negative social media comments.

While recording the January 5 episode of her podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” alongside her husband, Jax Taylor, Cartwright stated some social media users have “spread horrible lies” about her on the website Reddit. The Kentucky native also said she has been criticized for how she parents her and Taylor’s 2-year-old son, Cruz.

“To talk about parenting — being a parent is the best thing that ever, ever happened to me. And Cruz is my number one priority. I just feel like it’s so insane for someone to just post things that’s not even true and act like it’s okay. And not even care about the people they are hurting,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright stated that she was particularly unhappy with Reddit users who have made speculations about her son based on her social media posts.

“You are sitting behind a fake name, a fake profile, and diagnosing my two-and-half year old son with things. I go to the doctor,” said the mother of one. “We do everything we possibly can to help our son. So I’m just a little pissed off today. I’m not going to lie. Because say whatever you want about me, but do not talk about my child. That is just where I draw the line.”

Cartwright then explained why she wanted to address the situation.

“People [are] spreading lies and acting like I said things about things in the past that I never even said. It just really gets to me. Because I know who I am and I know what kind of person I am. And whenever people believe something that’s not true about me, it really affects me,” stated Cartwright.

During the January 5 “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast episode, Taylor stated that he believed “something must be going wrong in [the] lives” of the individuals who have made negative Reddit posts about his wife. Cartwright shared she agreed with her husband.

“I want to say person — whoever you are — I’m praying for you. I wish you nothing but happiness. And love. And everything in your life. But just know, you’ve got everything wrong,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Son’s Speech Delay in November 2023

Cartwright gave more information about Cruz’s speech delay in a November 2023 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” She told her podcast listeners that “he is doing so good with his speech therapy.”

“He is starting school in January. We are excited for him to be around all the other kids and in a teacher setting. It is going to be amazing for him as well,” continued Cartwright.

She also complimented Cruz’s intelligence, strength, and happy demeanor.

“We are so lucky and so blessed with that. I know that there’s so many issues and harder things [than speech delays] people have to deal with. And my heart goes out to them,” said Cartwright.

In addition, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that she is looking forward to the day her son can verbally communicate with her.

“I really want him to be able to talk to me. And tell me what he wants and his feelings. We are just not there yet,” said the 34-year-old. “And I can’t wait until the day he just looks at me and says, ‘I love you.’ Oh, god, I’m going to cry. It’s just you want things to be so perfect for your kid. And I think it’s just hard whenever you can’t fix something right away.”

Jax Taylor Opened Up About Being a Father in October 2023

Taylor shared how fatherhood has impacted him in an October 2023 interview with E! News.

“All of that stuff that I used to do — none of that matters. That little boy is my pride and joy. He is all that matters to me in my life,” said Taylor.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality went on to say that he “loves being a dad more than anything.”

“I didn’t know how I was going to be as a dad, but I knew when the time came, I would be a good father,” continued the 44-year-old.

Taylor also stated that he was inspired by his late father, Ronald Cauchi, who died in 2017, to focus on being a present parent.

“I just took his handbook. His playbook,” said Taylor.

Taylor will appear in the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which premieres on January 30.