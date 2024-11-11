Brittany Cartwright Announces Huge Career News Following Divorce Filing

Brittany Cartwright announced a surprising new business venture.

Two months after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor, “The Valley” star revealed that she is opening her own bar— in a prime location.

Cartwright made the announcement on the November 8, 2024 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I’m just going to go ahead and break the news,” she said on her podcast.

Cartwright noted that she started in the bar and restaurant business with “Jax’s Studio City” alongside Taylor in 2023. “Well a lot has changed since we started that,” she added. “I did a lot a lot a lot to help that place. I put Mamaw’s beer cheese on the menu and I did all the flowers. I helped decorate; I showed up while Jax couldn’t be there. I tried my hardest to keep everything going.”

“And I love the partners that we have there,” she continued. “And they recently came to me and… ‘Britt’s’ is coming to WeHo.”

“So, I’m going to be a part owner,” the Bravo star added. “Jax’s is still very near and dear to me because I helped start that, but I’m gonna have own my own bar in West Hollywood. Right across from where I started. SUR, TomTom is three doors down from me. Like, it is in the best location ever.”

Cartwright also shared that her new location is right next door to Rocco’s Tavern, and her bar will be housed to the side of the WeHo location of the Los Angeles franchise just like Jax’s is in Studio City.The former SUR waitress teased that construction on her new bar will start soon.

Cartwright’s new business will be located less than 7 miles from her estranged husband’s bar and within walking distance of Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Lounge and TomTom, which includes Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as partners.

Following the announcement on her podcast, fans reacted to Cartwright’s bar news on social media.

“I love this for her,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“lol so she got a better location than Jax for sure,” another added.

“Go Britt!” a third chimed in.

Brittany Cartwright & Her ‘The Valley’ Co-Stars Joked About a Bar Named Britt’s

This isn’t the first time Cartwright has talked about “Britt’s.” In August, the mom of one and several of her co-stars jokingly changed the name of Jax’s to Britt’s. The move took place while Taylor was seeking in-patient mental health treatment.

In a post shared on Instagram, Cartwright and pals Zack Wickham, Nia Sanchez, and Kristen Doure posed with black Britt’s Studio City shirts with a huge lit “Britt’s” marquee behind them.

“Britt’s Bar 😉🥂 just for fun! Hah. Such a fun night setting up a little bar makeover for our girl @brittany at @jaxstudiocity. We always say #BrittsBar … so why not make it a reality?! Hehe,” came the caption to the post.

Doute also posted the photos and wrote, “Giving some credit where credit is due! cheers to Britt’s Bar🍻 (even if it was just for a night) love you @brittany 💛.”

The temporary bar makeover appeared to be for a scene for “The Valley.”

Jax Taylor Said He’s Opening More Bars

Cartwight’s ex is also keeping busy in the bar business. In May 2024, Taylor told The Daily Dish he had plans to expand his own bar business with his partners. “We’re opening, actually, two more locations — one in California and one is out of state,” he teased. “I can’t say exactly where, but yeah. We’re really excited.”

Taylor added that he hoped to shoot more reality TV scenes set at his bar. “I hope ‘The Valley’ can follow more of Jax’s Studio City,” he said. “I mean, that’s kind of the dream, right? I could be the next Lisa Vanderpump.”

In a video interview with Us Weekly in October 2024, Taylor again teased, “We’re about to open another [bar]. Very excited about that.”