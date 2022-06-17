Jax Taylor Gives an Update on Brittany Cartwright After Fan Shows Concern

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took a trip to Kentucky to visit with Cartwright’s family — and to attend her brother’s wedding.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars traveled with 1-year-old Cruz to Cartwright’s family’s farm where they have been spending time with family and outside in the fresh air. Over the past week or so, Taylor and Cartwright have been sharing photos and videos of the time they have spent together as a family, showing Cruz all of the animals on the farm and letting him run around and enjoy the great outdoors.

“So fortunate to have a family with a beautiful farm with animals for my son to grow up with. Nothing makes Britt and I happier then being out here enjoying gods country,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post he uploaded on June 13, 2022.

However, some fans have noticed that Taylor has been posting a lot more than his wife — and at least one person expressed concern over Cartwright’s social media absence.

Taylor Responded to a Fan Who Asked if Cartwright Was Doing Okay

While in Kentucky with Cartwright’s family, Taylor decided to take a break from playing in the grass with his son to do a Q&A on his Instagram Stories. He put up a question box and encouraged fans to ask him things.

“Is Brittany ok don’t see her much?” one person wrote in. Taylor shared this question and offered a response.

“When we come to the farm, she stays off her phone a lot,” Taylor explained. “Service is not great plus its her break from all that,” he added, suggesting that his wife was unplugging from social media for a bit.

Cartwright did share a family photo to her feed on June 12, 2022. “My loves,” she captioned a photo of the three all dressed up for the wedding. Taylor dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

A Post Was Shared on Cruz’s Account of the Toddler in Kentucky

While Cartwright may not be super active on social media, she is still checking Instagram every so often. On June 13, 2022, a Kentucky photo dump was uploaded to Cruz’s Instagram account — either uploaded by Cartwright or Taylor.

Cartwright made an appearance in one of the posts and was all smiles with her little boy. In another shot, Taylor had Cruz on his shoulders as he walked through the grass.

“Loving family time in Kentucky!” read the post’s caption.

Taylor added a red heart emoji to the comments while Cartwright wrote, “my sweetie!”

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to say how adorable Cruz is.

“You look just like your daddy in picture #2! That expression is ‘yes, I am up to something,'” one person wrote.

“So grown up and adorable,” someone else added.

“You have grown sooo fast … You are a cutie,” a third Instagram user said.

“I always think Cruz looks like Jax until I see him next to Brittany. Now I don’t know who he looks like! But whoever he favors, he sure is adorable,” read another comment.

