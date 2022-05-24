Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About Return to TV With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright opened up about plans to return to TV with her husband Jax Taylor.

In a May 2022 interview, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star, who announced a joint exit from the Bravo reality show with her husband in December 2020, admitted she would never rule out a return to the show. She also talked about what it’s been like since exiting the hit show that her friends still appear in.

“Vanderpump Rules” was recently renewed for a 10th season, but the cast has not yet been confirmed.

Brittany Cartwright Revealed That She Has Heard Rumors About Bringing the OGs Back to the Show

In June 2020, original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from “Vanderpump Rules,” and six months later, Taylor and Cartwright also announced their exits from the SUR-set series. The long-running reality show’s ratings slipped for season 9, the first without the veteran stars, according to The Daily Beast.

In a May 23, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Cartwright confirmed that she heard rumors about the possibility of original stars such as Taylor or Schroeder returning to the show. “I have heard that. I have heard it. But I don’t know,” she said.

The former SURVer also admitted that she’s not sure if her husband would agree to a return after sitting out the last season, but that she would only agree to it if he wanted to go back to the show.

“I think that would be up to Jax because for me, if he did it, I would do it, you know, but he’s a little bit more hard-headed than me,” Cartwright said. “So he might be like, I don’t know, after not being on it for a whole season, I feel like it kind of be a little bit weird for him. But at the same time, some of our best friends are still on the show and you know, that was a huge part of our life. And we’re, you know, are so very grateful for that experience. I don’t want anybody to ever think that we’re not like so grateful for what, like Bravo and Lisa [Vanderpump] and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and everything did for us. But I don’t know. That would be Jax’s decision. So I’ll just say that.”

Cartwright admitted that she does “miss it sometimes.”

“I felt kind of FOMO whenever I would see like my friends together and we weren’t there on stuff. I was like, ‘this is so weird.’ You know?” she said.

Taylor has been adamant about how much he does not miss being on “Vanderpump Rules.“ He previously told the “Daddy Issues” podcast that the only thing he misses is the paycheck. “I cannot tell you how happy I am not to be part of that show anymore,” he previously revealed.

Brittany Cartwright Confirmed That New Projects Are in the Works

Taylor and Cartwright, who welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021, have talked about a possible return to TV, even if it’s not on “Vanderpump Rules.” In late 2021, Taylor told “Access” he would be “open” to open to returning to TV in a show about parenting or the life they live “right now.”

On Yontef’s podcast, Cartwright confirmed that something is in the works.

“There are definitely things that are in the works,” she said. “It just, things take time and it’s a process, you know? And I don’t want to like jump the gun and say like for sure something’s going to happen, but we’re definitely, we’re definitely shopping around and definitely looking into different ideas and different things.”

The former Bravo star added that the couple already shared their engagement, wedding, and other parts of their lives with viewers and that many fans would like to see what they are up to now.

“I think it would be awesome for people to see this chapter with Cruz,” Cartwright said. “We’re still fun. Just because we’re parents does not mean we’re not fun. We are so fun.”

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Children’s Book