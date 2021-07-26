Brittany Cartwright Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are parents to one beautiful baby boy, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way for awhile. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star is clapping back at haters after she got responses asking if she was pregnant again.

Screenshot from Brittany Cartwright’s Instagram Story posted July 25. pic.twitter.com/DYbnl0VjXS — Caroline Blair (@carolinee_blair) July 26, 2021

Cartwright and Taylor stepped out for a date night for the premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass on July 19. Lala Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett directed the film that stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis. Cartwright posted a photo of herself and her hubby on the red carpet from premiere night.

She is now addressing rumors circulating that she’s pregnant once again. “I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here, well guess what? I probably do -I just had a baby [three] months ago and my body is healing,” Cartwright wrote in an Instagram Story, as seen above, posted Sunday, July 25.

She added, “I’m working hard to get back in shape. Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I’m so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine [and] on top of it all I felt great this night.”

Kent supported her friend by reposting Cartwright’s Instagram Story and added the caption, ““PREACH QUEEN! You created human life. [Your] body is not only beautiful, it’s amazing. YOU LOOK FINE AS HELL,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of her own.”

The married couple welcomed baby boy Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12, 2021. The couple joined Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies in the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom this year.

Cartwright Has Opened up About Her Weight Loss Struggles Before

The new mom has never been shy in sharing both the ups and downs of her life. She and Taylor will not be returning for the newest season of “Vanderpump Rules,” but she’s still opening up about her journey becoming a new mom.

Cartwright had a more challenging pregnancy and labor process. She underwent 27 hours of labor before welcoming baby Cruz. She told E! News’ Daily Pop on July 19 that she was, “sick 95% of the pregnancy.”

She added that in addition to frequently getting sick, she faced difficulty with her weight gains. “It’s so stressful just going through your different weight gains,” Cartwright revealed. “I cry all the time trying on outfits. I don’t know how to dress myself right now. It’s really hard to go through.”

But spending time with her “little angel” Cruz makes it all worth it. “He’s only three months old, and it just feels like he’s always been here.”

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Recently Addressed Pregnancy Rumors

Cartwright isn’t the only Bravo star that had fans questioning her baby number two status. Stassi Schroeder also set the record straight on pregnancy rumors on July 9. Schroeder posted a photo with her hubby Beau Clark and in the photo, the two are staring at their phones looking confused.

Schroeder captioned the photo, “There’s a lot to unpack here.” Fans immediately flooded the comments asking if Schroeder was pregnant. “I’ve had that look before,” one fan commented under her post. “It’s called ‘you can get pregnant while nursing?’ Look.” Another wrote, “Here comes baby #2!”

“Are you pregnant again??” another wrote, and one replied, “Definitely another baby.”

Less than an hour after posting the photo and 250 comments later, Schroeder set the record straight. She wrote in the comments, “Holy comments. Not pregnant. Beau’s just old.” For now, Schroeder and Clark will be spending their time with their only daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

READ NEXT: Did Heather Dubrow Have a Hand in Kelly Dodd Getting Fired?