Brittany Cartwright Shows off Dramatic Weight Loss in Beach Photos

Brittany Cartwright took a family trip to Florida, and she got in some beach time.

The 33-year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star traveled from Los Angeles to St. Pete Beach. Florida, where she stayed at the TradeWind Island Resort, per an Instagram post shared by her husband, Jax Taylor.

Cartwright and Taylor recently took their son Cruz on a vacation to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but the family’s latest trip to the Sunshine State was for a friend’s wedding.

Brittany Cartwright Posed on the Beach in Florida With Her Husband & Son

In new photos shared on her own social media page, Cartwright posed on the beach with her family. The Bravo star, who gave birth to her son in April 2021, wore a black bathing suit and tie-dye coverup as she smiled for the camera. Other pics featured a beaming Cartwright as she snuggled her baby boy on the Florida beach.

Fans hit the comment section to remark on how great Cartwright looks since embarking on her post-baby weight loss journey. Many fans told the mom of one she looks “amazing” and “gorgeous.”

“You look amazing Brittany, all your hard work has definitely paid off!” one fan wrote.

“Not that you didn’t look good before, but guuuurl you look good,” another wrote.

“Hard work pays off. looking hot, Brittany,” a third fan agreed.

“Wow!!! You are looking fit and phenomenal!!!” another wrote to the reality star.

Cartwright Has Been Sharing Her Weight Loss Journey With Fans

After a difficult pregnancy, Cartwright has been vocal about her post-baby weight loss struggles. In January, she announced her partnership with Jenny Craig’s Max Up program. According to a press release, Cartwright revealed that she hopes to lose 30 pounds as an ambassador for the diet company.

Cartwright previously told Us Weekly that she has always struggled with her weight, and that it was especially hard to be compared to some of her “Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars who were pregnant at the same time she was carrying Cruz.

“I have friends like Lala {Kent], who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later. I mean, she is a freaking queen,” Cartwright said in May 2021. “I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different. It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.

“When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was,” she added. “I was being heavily compared to Stassi [Schroeder] and Scheana [Shay] and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff. So it was just hard to see all those comments about my weight stuff when I was healthy and the baby was healthy. …There were times when it made me ashamed of how I looked, and I shouldn’t have felt like that.”

Since that time, Cartwright balanced her Jenny Craig meals with regular exercise. In February 2022, Cartwright shared that she had already shed 14 pounds since starting the Jenny Craig program.

“I am so proud of you,” her husband Jax Tayor wrote. “I can’t believe how much you have lost babe… you look amazing and I love you to death.”

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Timeline for 2nd Baby With Brock Davies