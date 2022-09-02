Brittany Cartwright Debuts 40-Pound Weight Loss in Slitted Skirt

Brittany Cartwright has a lot to celebrate. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star has officially lost more than 40 pounds in six months on the Jenny Craig program.

“Being able to have this goal and reach it is a big deal to me, the more results I saw the more motivated I became,” the former reality star said in an ad for the weight loss company, for which she became a spokesperson in early 2022.

When Cartwright started her weight loss journey, she said that she was having a hard time getting back to her pre-baby weight.

“I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” she explained in another ad for the company.

Now, Cartwright has reached the original goals that she had set for herself and is very happy with the results she has seen thus far.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cartwright Showed off Her Svelte Figure in Mexico

Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor flew to Cancun, Mexico, to attend Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

After the wedding festivities came to a close, Cartwright shared a couple of pics on Instagram and fans couldn’t get over how great she looked.

“Once upon a time in Mexico…. We had a fantastic time!! Thank you so much @royaltonrivieracancunofficial for our beautiful stay!” Cartwright captioned her post. In the pics, Cartwright was wearing an olive green slitted skirt with a low-cut ivory short-sleeve top and a pair of nude-colored heels.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the post, many complimenting Cartwright on her weight loss.

“You look amazing Brittany!!!!” one person wrote.

“You look amazing!! I mean, you always do let’s be honest but that outfit is gorg and you look fit and healthy! Keep up the good work,” someone else added.

“Omg hot mama!!!!!” a third comment read.

“Oh my goodness. You look sooooo good. And I’m sure you worked so so hard!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Jenny Craig Provided an Update on Cartwright’s Progress Days Earlier

Just days before Cartwright shared some family pics on her Instagram account, Jenny Craig shared an update on the reality star’s current stats.

“Drumroll please… Sending the BIGGEST congratulations to @brittany who has *officially* lost 40 lbs in 6 months on Jenny,” the update read.

“Woo hooooo!!! Thank you so much!” Cartwright wrote in response, adding four red heart emoji.

In the photo uploaded to Jenny Craig’s Instagram, Cartwright posed in a set kitchen wearing a pair of skinny jeans and a ruched, navy blue, peplum-style top. Several people took to the comments section to let Cartwright know that she looked great.

“Congrats you look amazing! I just started back 2 days ago,” one person commented.

“You look amazing!!!!” someone else wrote.

“Way to go @brittany!!!!” a third person added.

Cartwright’s husband also popped by the post to leave his reaction in the form of four fire emoji.

