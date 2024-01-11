Brittany Cartwright Shares Photos From Son Cruz’s First Day of Preschool

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son Cruz, who they welcomed in April 2021, is officially a preschool student.

On January 9, Cartwright took to Instagram to share pictures of Cruz, taken on the day he started preschool. Both images showed the 2-year-old sitting on a wooden bench with his monogrammed backpack and lunch box at his side. The sign next to him, reading “Cruz’s first day of preschool,” revealed that Cartwright and Taylor’s son is fond of “apples, elephants, and dinos,” and has aspirations of being a paleontologist.

“My whole heart,” wrote Cartwright in the post’s caption.

A few “Vanderpump Rules” personalities showed their support by flocking to the comments section.

“😍😍😍😍😍,” shared “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute also commented, “happy first day cruzy! 🥹🥰.”

Several fans also showered Cruz and his family with well wishes in the comments section.

“I hope he had an amazing first day! It’s so cute to see them socialize and make little friends! I hope he loves it,” wrote a commenter.

“Awww 🥰 hope he has a good day at school 👏,” added another.

“Congratulations and Good for you ❤ ️,” shared a different person.

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Opened Up About Their Son Going to Preschool in January 2023

Cartwright and Taylor discussed Cruz entering preschool in the January 5 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” The couple shared that they attended the preschool’s orientation, a week before their son’s first day as a student. Taylor admitted that he was “scoping out” the other parents to determine which children would be friends with his son.

Cartwright also shared that she believes preschool would be beneficial for Cruz, who has a speech delay.

“Whenever you are dealing with a child who has a speech delay, ike we are, having him around as many kids as possible and trying to get him out of his shell a little bit, is going to help him tremendously,” said Cartwright.

The mother of one also noted that her son is attending speech therapy sessions. In addition, she stated that she and her husband have sought out advice from Cruz’s doctor to best navigate his speech delay.

“Cruz is in speech therapy. He does that two to three times a week. He is starting occupational therapy and he is starting a group class to help with social anxieties and things like that,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Wanting More Children in November 2023

Cartwright has been open about wanting more children. For instance, in a November 2023 interview on Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” the 34-year-old shared that she and Taylor would like to have another child as soon as possible.

Cartwright also shared that while she initially “thought [she] wanted three” children, she would be content with two. She joked that because her son is so polite, she is concerned that her next child may exhibit unwanted behaviors.

“Now, that I have one — even though Cruz is honestly the best behaved, like, kid ever. He is so chill, so, like, independent and easy. So the next one is probably going to come out acting just like Jax Taylor. So that might be something different,” quipped Cartwright with a laugh.