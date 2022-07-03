Brittany Cartwright Gives Update on Feud With Stassi Schroeder

It’s not about the pasta, it’s about the wedding.

During a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright gave an update on her ongoing feud with Stassi Schroeder. The two fell out earlier this summer after Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, bailed on Schroeder’s wedding in Italy at the last minute according to Too Fab.

“I feel terrible and still feel terrible and I do love them,” Cartwright said on the July 1 episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay about her falling out with Schroeder. “I think about it all the time. I’ve reached out since the wedding and said everything is so gorgeous and I hope we can talk one day…”

Cartwright continued, explaining that she hadn’t received any response back from Schroeder. “I haven’t gotten any response just yet,” Cartwright revealed. “I’ll try again in a couple weeks or something, I don’t know. I just like to make things right.”

Cartwright Also Spoke More About Her Husband’s ‘Rage Texts’

While on Shay’s podcast, Cartwright also spoke about the role her husband played in the feud between her and Schroeder. According to Page Six, Taylor had sent text messages (aka “rage texts”) out to their mutual friends about a month before Schroeder’s wedding claiming that they were not attending, and would be going to a golf tournament instead. However, Cartwright maintained that she never sent any of the text messages, and it was all her husband’s doing at the time.

“Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby,” Cartwright said. “You know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text… He was telling their best friend Rob or something and they ended up showing them the message.”

Cartwright continued, “He shouldn’t have done it. Whenever I found out about it, I was very upset with him… I apologized like I’m so sorry we’re still planning on going. They got so mad at both of us and didn’t really talk to us for a couple of weeks.”

Schroeder’s Wedding Was Supposed to Be Filmed for ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While appearing on an April 2022 episode of The Morning Toast podcast, Schroeder revealed that her wedding was originally supposed to be filmed for “Vanderpump Rules,” and was going to bridge the show into a new spinoff tentatively called “Valley Rules.” However, Schroeder, along with costar Kristen Doute, was fired before that could even happen. Later that year, Cartwright and Taylor were also let go from the show.

“They were going to slowly transition us and keep ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with a whole new cast of people who work at the restaurant, and so the rest of us would transition into this,” Schroeder revealed at the time, according to Page Six.

The former star continued, “The way that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ started, where it was like ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and it transitioned into ‘Vanderpump,’ that’s what we were going to do with my wedding. So that’s not happening.”

