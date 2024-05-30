Brittany Cartwright Reportedly Experienced Major Health Change Following Jax Taylor Split

Brittany Cartwright has experienced one very positive change in the months since her separation from Jax Taylor in February 2024.

According to her close friend Scheana Shay, “The Valley” star has not gotten sick once since splitting from her husband of nearly five years in February 2024.

Shay spoke out in a May 2024 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast to speculate that the stress in Cartwright’s relationship spawned her ongoing stomach issues.

“I know just from talking to Brittany, she says that she has not thrown up once since they separated, whether drinking or not,” Shay said on the podcast. “I think it was stress-induced when she broke out in hives. Like her body was having a physical reaction.”

In April 2024, Cartwright described her relationship with Taylor as “toxic.”

“It was super important for me to get out of a toxic situation,” she told People magazine. “He just needs to calm down. He’s got a lot of different things that he always puts on me. I’m always feeling the pressure of having to deal with things that are going on with him, and that can be really hard.”

Brittany Cartwright’s Stomach Issues Were First Addressed During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7

Cartwright’s gastrointestinal issues date back to at least 2018 when she was a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules.” In the season 7 episode “Trouble in Lala-land,” Cartwright went to a doctor over her constant nausea and stomach issues. A gastroenterologist prescribed her medication for a possible ulcer and advised her to stay away from alcohol, spicy foods, and anything citrusy. Cartwright, who was headed to Mexico with Taylor the following week, asked if she could have just one margarita, but the doctor advised her not to drink at all.

“How in the world am I supposed to follow these doctor’s orders whenever I’m going to Mexico?” Cartwright said in a confessional.

Tayor accompanied Cartwright to the appointment and told her it just wasn’t “worth it” for her to drink during their vacation.

Elsewhere in the episode, the then-engaged couple argued about the expenses for their wedding. In a confessional, Cartwright complained that Taylor always talked over her and got defensive.

Brittany Cartwright’s Stomach Issues Became a Storyline on ‘The Valley’

In 2024, Cartwright and Taylor starred in the Bravo spinoff “The Valley.” Taylor called out his wife for her stomach issues and blamed some of the problems on her drinking in several episodes of the new series.

In a clip posted by Bravo, Cartwright admitted she didn’t “feel good” after drinking a shot of sake during a hibachi dinner with the cast. “I am in a lot of pain. I can’t even smell the smell from the hibachi. It was making me nauseous,” Cartwright said before bailing on the couples’ dinner.

Taylor then questioned why Cartwright drinks at all. “If you can’t handle your alcohol then you stop [expletive] drinking,” he said in the episode. “Throwing up? What are you, in college? You’re a mom. This has been going on for years. “

Cartwright admitted that she hadn’t been “kind” to her body but denied having a drinking problem. “I’ve been so stressed and unhappy that my body is turning against me,” she added.

According to E! News, Taylor also questioned Cartwright’s drinking during a cast trip to Big Bear. After she fell ill, he assumed her illness was due to drinking. The Jax‘s Studio City owner complained he has been dealing with Cartwright’s drinking issues for eight years. “If you can’t handle your alcohol, then you stop [expletive] drinking,” he said.

Cartwright later confronted Taylor for trying to make her look bad when she hadn’t even been drinking.

