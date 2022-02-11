Brittany Cartwright Reveals She Still Drinks Tequila While in Diet Partnership

Brittany Cartwright opened up about her post-baby weight loss journey and how she’s still able to still enjoy some of her favorite foods and drinks while on a diet plan.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that when celebrating her 33rd birthday, she made a calorie switch-out so she could party with her friends.

Cartwright is currently an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up Program. According to a press release for the company, the longtime Bravo TV personality is on track to lose 30 pounds after giving birth to her son, Cruz, in April 2021. The Max Up program features prepackaged meals and other tools to assist in steady weight loss and other health goals.

Brittany Cartwright Saved Up Her Calories So She Could Do Birthday Shots

At her recent 33rd birthday party, Cartwright was celebrated with a party that featured several elaborate cakes, including a tiered confection in the shape of a Louis Vuitton bag.

But instead of indulging in the sweet stuff, Cartwright saved up her extra calories for a few birthday shots with her husband, Jax Taylor. In a new interview, Cartwright told Showbiz CheatSheet that she is “super dedicated” to the Max Up plan, so she planned ahead that day.

“I skipped all the cakes brought to me at the end of the meals and let my family enjoy!” she told the outlet. “I saved my calories for some birthday tequila shots instead! We finally had a babysitter, my mom, so Jax and I got to go have some fun!”

“Obviously, drinking isn’t good for weight loss but I wanted to celebrate so we took away calories from other things so I could make room!” she added, noting that she had a coach available to help guide her during the birthday festivities.

Cartwright’s birthday shots could be considered part of a “cheat day,” which is something she has done in the past. Ahead of her 2019 wedding, Cartwright lost weight by combining a “clean” eating plan with intense gym workouts. At the time, she told E! News that she loved her cheat days,” but was sure to just “have them in moderation.”

Fans Know That Brittany Cartwright Loves Her Tequila Shots

Three years later, Cartwright seems to have found a way to balance her weight loss plan without feeling deprived. While her pal Katie Maloney is known for her “Tequila Katie” persona, fans know that Cartwright likes to enjoy an occasional tequila drink herself — and being on a weight loss program doesn’t mean she can’t indulge once in a while.

According to Entertainment Weekly, at Cartwright’s wedding to Taylor at the Kentucky Castle, tequila was part of a signature bridal cocktail. The bride and groom’s specialty drinks were a strawberry tequila drink and a Kentucky bourbon drink with blueberries.

Tequila is a favorite drink at home, too. In 2019, Cartwright’s husband was also caught making a Costco run that included a couple of supersized bottles of tequila. At the time, BravoTV.com shared that the former SUR bartender filled his cart at Costco with a liquor run that included bottles of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Belvedere Vodka, and several bottles of Costco’s Kirkland Signature tequila.

