Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss in New Photos

Brittany Cartwright stunned fans in a new photo. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star posed while enjoying foods from the Jenny Craig Max Up program, and fans couldn’t believe how different she looked.

Cartwright is currently an ambassador for the popular diet company. According to a press release, the longtime Bravo TV star is on track to lose 30 pounds after giving birth to her son, Cruz, in April 2021. And based on her latest update, she’s almost halfway to her goal.

Brittany Cartwright Gave an Update on Her Weight Loss

In a new photo shared to Instagram, Cartwright was all smiles as she held up a classic cheeseburger meal from Jenny Craig’s pre-packaged food plan. In the caption, the 33-year-old former Hooters waitress admitted that when he woke up she “panicked” because it was Super Bowl Sunday and she feared her “temptations” would get the best of her. Instead, she satisfied her cravings with the ready-made burger.

“PS…. I’m 14.3 pounds down today!!“ she told fans.

In the comment section, Cartwright received plenty of compliments from fans and celebrity friends, including her husband, Jax Taylor.

“I am so proud of you I can’t believe how much you have lost babe… you look amazing and I love you to death,” Taylor wrote to his wife.

“Gorge,” added pal Stassi Schroeder.

Other fans couldn’t believe how different Cartwright looked. Some thought her face looked just like her stunning mom, Sherri Cartwright.

Others said Cartwright was “unrecognizable” in the new photo.

Brittany Cartwright Wowed During a Recent Girls Night Out

In addition to her Game Day pic, Cartwright also showed off her weight loss during a recent night out with “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Hannah Godwin. In an Instagram photo, a trimmed-down Cartwright wore a plunging black dress as she posed with her publicist and her two pals.

“All gorgeous but Britt looks so great!“ a fan wrote in the comment section.

Many fans have already told Cartwright that she is beautiful no matter what, but the Kentucky native recently told People her weight loss goal is more about her health than vanity.

“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” Cartwright told the outlet in January 2022, adding that she wants “to get healthier for myself and my family.”

“I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health,” the mom of one said at the time.

Cartwright was pregnant last year at the same time as “Vanderpump Rules” alumni Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay. While pregnant and after they gave birth, the four women and their bodies were constantly compared on social media.

“When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was,” Cartwright told Us Weekly last year. “I was being heavily compared to Stassi and Scheana and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff.”

“It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight,” she added at the time.

