Brittany Cartwright Says She Was ‘Very Shocked’ by VPR Star’s Comments at Reunion

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright is reacting to her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent‘s criticism.

During the June 7 episode of her podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, Cartwright said she “was taken back [sic]” about Kent’s remarks at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion.

According to Kent, Cartwright contacted Kent’s mother, Lisa Burningham, during her gender reveal party for her second child, who she conceived via sperm donation. The “Give Them Lala” author stated that Cartwright was upset that Burningham had hired a babysitter for Kent’s daughter, Ocean, 3, who already watches her and Taylor’s son, Cruz, 3,.

While recording the “When Reality Hits” podcast episode, Cartwright stated that she “was very shocked” Kent brought up their issues at the reunion. She said they had both “apologized” about the situation before the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, which was filmed in March 2024.

“We were completely fine. Everything was good. So I was kind of thrown. I was kind of like, ‘Why is this being talked about at the reunion?'” said Cartwright. “I didn’t really understand — and I still don’t really understand that part.”

She clarified that she “love[s] Lala.” In addition, the Kentucky native said she should have not sent Burningham a text message during Kent’s gender reveal party. She stated, however, that her message was “nice.”

“I would never be rude. Or mean to anybody. Let me make that very clear,” said Cartwright. “But my mistake was sending a message on that day. I shouldn’t have done that. I apologized immediately for that. Whatever.”

Brittany Cartwright Explained Why She Was Upset About the Situation With Lala Kent

During the “When Reality Hits” podcast episode, Cartwright explained why she was upset about the situation with Kent.

Cartwright stated that it took a significant amount of time for her and Taylor to hire a nanny who would meet their 3-year-old son’s needs. She explained that Cruz is in speech therapy and occupational therapy. Cartwright shared that Cruz’s nanny will accompany him to his therapy sessions if his parents are unable.

“So she’s also learned how to work with speech delays. You know, learns everything. And actually loves our son. And is a big part of our family,” said Cartwright.

The 35-year-old also stated that she would have appreciated it if Kent had asked to hire Cruz’s nanny.

“If I would have known. Or been asked. Or whatever. I would have been like, ‘Yes! Of course! Go for it! Use her for the day,'” said Cartwright.

In addition, the mother of one stated that her issues with her estranged husband contributed to her decision to send a text message to Burningham.

“It was more of the shock value and me and Jax were already in such a bad place. So I kind of just wrote a message on a day I shouldn’t have,” stated Cartwright.

She stated that she is in a better place with Kent.

“Things are fine now,” said Cartwright. “But that’s my side. But either way, love her. We’re good. I just had to clear that up. Because it sounded way worse on the reunion than what it was actually about.”

Lala Kent Stated Why She Was Unhappy With Brittany Cartwright

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, Kent discussed her issues with Cartwright. She stated that she and Cartwright “got into World War III.”

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal,” said Kent. “She reached out to my mother. And was so [expletive] out of pocket.”

Kent also suggested that Cartwright was incorrectly using the term “nanny.”

“People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters, nannies,” said Kent. “Babysitter and nanny — very different thing. Do not text my mother on the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl. And say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?'”

Lala Kent Shared Her Thoughts About Brittany Cartwright in a June 2024 Interview

During an appearance on the June 9 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Kent discussed her falling out with Cartwright.

She stated that she and Cartwright are “taking a breather from each other.” In addition, she stated that Cartwright’s decision to reach out to her mother “was completely inappropriate.” Kent also stated that she did not believe that she needed to ask “for permission” from Cartwright to hire Ocean a babysitter.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also stated that “The Valley” personality Jason Caperna had informed Taylor that Burningham had hired the babysitter.

“It was Jason Caperna from ‘The Valley’ that took a picture of the babysitter at the gender reveal. And sent it to Jax,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Pregnancy in an April 2024 Interview

While speaking to Access Hollywood in April 2024, Kent opened up about her second pregnancy. She noted that she was having “another girl.”

“I’m just meant to bring incredible females into the world,” said Kent.

She also explained that she opted to get pregnant via a sperm donor because she wanted to give Ocean, who she shares with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, a younger sibling.

“I want them to be close in age. And I’m not going to wait to find a guy,” said the 33-year-old.