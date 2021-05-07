Brittany Cartwright Gets Emotional About Weight Gain

Brittany Cartwright opened up about her pregnancy weight gain three weeks after delivering her newborn son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star told Us Weekly that’s he was “trying to enjoy” her postpartum body now that she’s a new mom, but that it is “hard” to do after months of comparisons to her pregnant co-stars. Cartwright was pregnant alongside two other “Vanderpump Rules” stars with April due dates, and social media trolls constantly compared their pregnant bodies.

“I have friends like Lala [Kent]], who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later,” Cartwright told the outlet. “I mean, she is a freaking queen. “

Cartwright admitted that she has a long road ahead of her to get back to her pre-pregnancy size. “I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different,” she said. “It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.”

Brittany Cartwright Revealed How She Was Targeted Online During Her Pregnancy

In the interview, Cartwright also admitted that she felt pressure from social media followers to look a certain way. The former SURver experienced online bullying during her pregnancy and said she “definitely” feels pressure to lose weight.

“When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was,” she said. “I was being heavily compared to Stassi [Schroeder] and Scheana [Shay] and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff.”

Cartwright said it was “hard” to see cruel comments about her weight when she knew she was carrying a healthy baby boy. She also admitted she “definitely cried a lot” over cruel comments she saw while spending more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was home, so I was looking at my phone more than I should have,” she said. “There were times when it made me ashamed of how I looked, and I shouldn’t have felt like that.”

Brittany Cartwright Previously Shut Down Social Media Trolls With a Powerful Message

While she was hurt by the comments, Cartwright didn’t hold back when it came to body shaming. When she was 25 weeks pregnant, the expectant mom shared a bump photo to Instagram as she posed for a mirror selfie in biker shorts and a bra. In the caption to the pic, she revealed that she at first hesitated to post it but decided to share her photo with “pride” to show how honored she felt to carry her son. Cartwright revealed that she refused to let trolls ruin her happiness. She also reminded other pregnant moms to be proud of their bodies as they grow a human life.

Near the end of her pregnancy, Cartwright took to her Instagram story to pen a stern message to trolls who felt it okay to shame a pregnant woman’s body.

“If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll. Respectfully,” she wrote, per Hollywood Life.

