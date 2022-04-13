Brittany Cartwright Shows off 22-Pound Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright appeared in her very first television commercial for Jenny Craig, showing off her 22-pound weight loss.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star seems really proud of the progress that she’s made thus far on the company’s Max program.

“This journey has been so empowering to me and if I can inspire just one other person to feel their strongest by documenting my own journey then I’ll be the happiest woman in the world,” Cartwright captioned an Instagram post on March 8, 2022.

The mom of one filmed the spot for the company, recording the first portion when she was at her heaviest (since joining the program), and the latter portion several weeks in.

The Jenny Craig Commercial Was Released on April 11, 2022





The new Jenny Craig commercial features Cartwright’s then and now; her old self having a conversation with her new-and-improved self.

“Oh my gosh! You look great!” January 2022 Cartwright tells March 2022 Cartwright. “Thanks to you, I’ve lost 22 pounds in 11 weeks and I’m still going strong,” March 2022 Cartwright tells her past self.

The 30-second commercial is the latest Jenny Craig ad that Cartwright has done. Throughout her weight loss journey, she has been promoting the company on social media, and sharing her success with her followers.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Cartwright’s Commercial

Cartwright is extremely proud of the hard work she has done to take off some of the weight that she put on while pregnant with her son, Cruz.

“I cannot even believe I’m in a commercial!!! All while showing off my hard work! I’m so proud of my journey and how far I’ve come and so so honored to be a part of all of this! I grew up watching these commercials and never in a million years did I think it would be me,” Cartwright captioned an Instagram post on April 11, 2022.

“I’m feeling very grateful today and I hope being open and honest about my journey will help others who have struggled with weight loss like I have,” she added.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their feelings on Cartwright’s success, and most of the feedback she received was positive.

“You look amazing but more importantly you look happy,” one person wrote.

“So proud of you!!!! Loved getting to see your commercial air live!!! You go girl,” added another Instagram user.

“Wow! You look amazing! Congratulations,” a third comment read.

A very different conversation took place on a Reddit thread about the commercial.

“I can’t imagine like 90% of casual TV viewers would have any idea who Brittany is. Literally her claim to fame is being in a relationship with someone who got fired from a trashy reality TV show two years ago. Very weird choice as a spokesperson,” one person wrote.

“She really doesn’t look any different, she’s wearing a loose shirt in the second one so it doesn’t even show her stomach and she still looks like she has a belly,” a second social media user added.

“I just saw it too ! How does Jenny Craig pay her when she also shills a million other weight loss and exercise products?!” another Redditor questioned.

