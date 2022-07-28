LOOK: Brittany Cartwright ‘Amazing’ in LBD After Weight Loss

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright showed off her weight loss in a little black dress on the red carpet.

On July 25, 2022, Cartwright shared a series of images from the opening of The Hideaway in Beverly Hills. She attended the event with her former co-star, Kristen Doute. The women both wore black outfits with Cartwright wearing an off-the-shoulder mini black vinyl dress from House Of CB and shoes from Jimmy Choo. Doute wore black pants and a black crop top. They were joined by PR agent Lori Krebs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Reveals New Weight Loss in LBD on Red Carpet: ‘I Want to Be the Best Version of Myself for My Son’

Cartwright is a Jenny Craig spokesperson, has been vocal about her weight loss journey.

“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” she told People in January 2022. “Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I’ve been very vocal about with my community. I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health.”

Since spoke about the comments from fans about her weight gain and how sensitive she was to them.

“I definitely gained a lot of weight when I was pregnant. … I definitely gained more than I expected to,” Cartwright said in June 2022 on the “Betches Moms” podcast. “I guess because I was on a reality show, people were used to seeing me so skinny and they couldn’t believe how much weight I had gained. People were saying how big I was, that Jax was going to leave me, that he was going to cheat on me. … I was hearing different things all the time.”

She added, “Everything swells when you’re pregnant. … It was a lot … I was very sensitive.”

On June 30, 2022, she revealed she’d already lost 39 pounds via her Instagram Story.

Fans Thought Cartwright Looked ‘Stunning’ in Latex Dress: ‘Gorgeous Inside Out’

Fans reacted to the images on the three separate posts, mostly in favor of Cartwright’s changing body.

Cartwright’s former co-stars were some of the most supportive.

Scheana Shay wrote, “STUNNING!!!” with several flame emojis.

Cartwright’s husband, Jax Taylor simply replied with several flame emojis.

Fans also reacted to the new body.

“Why does she have to lose weight to look hot?!? Stop!” someone wrote on Cartwright’s post. “She was beautiful at all stages! Pre-mommy..pregnant…post-mommy! Stop judging people on how they look geez! She is just a great person. PERIOD! Ugh!”

“Your hard work has paid off my dear! fit queen,” someone said.

“Damn girl you look amazing! Gorgeous inside out!” another fan wrote.

“You’ve always been beautiful you look stunning! You make that dress look sooo good! Hope you feel just as amazing,” a fan said.

“You inspire me,” someone commented.

“That bod is EVERYTHING,” another person said.

“You’re smoking hot,” a fan wrote.

Several people commented on Doute’s post as well.

“Body ody ody ody,” someone said.

“@brittany – you look absolutely incredible,” another wrote.

“You girls look so beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“@brittany you are killing it girl!!” someone commented.

