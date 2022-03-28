Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss in New Glam Photos

Brittany Cartwright is well on her way in her post-baby weight loss journey.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star got glammed up for an ad campaign just a few weeks before her baby boy, Cruz, celebrates his first birthday.

Cartwright, 33, is currently an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up Program. According to a press release for the company, the popular reality TV personality has a 30-pound weight loss goal to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight. The Max Up program features pre-made meals and other tools to assist clients in steady weight loss and other health goals.

Brittany Cartwright Posed for a New Jenny Craig Ad Campaign

In photos shared to her Instagram story, Cartwright posed in full makeup, wearing several glamorous dresses as she showed off her newly slimmed body.

The Kentucky native had several outfit changes for the shoot, which was held at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles. In one photo she wore a purple tank and form-fitting pants. “So excited to show y’all my progress!” she captioned the behind-the-scenes pic.

In another photo, she wore a strappy red satin dress and matching shoes as she showed off her sleek physique. “Sneak peek,” she wrote.

Cartwright also gave fans a look at her glam squad getting her ready for the final look for her photoshoot.

At the end of the session, she also posed for a photo with her publicist and glam squad. In that pic, she rocked a blue dress and had her hair in a bun and wore casual Nike slides.

Cartwright’s husband, Jax Taylor, and their baby boy were also on the set for the shoot.

On Instagram, Cartwright’s publicist, Lori Krebs, shared that the former “Vanderpump Rules” star is “looking and feeling better than ever.”

“She’s about to be all over your tv screens! Can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve been up to,” Cartwright’s rep added.

Brittany Cartwright Revealed She Wants to Get Healthier For Her Family

Cartwright was open about her weight gain during her pregnancy. She was pregnant at the same time as “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, and had to deal with comparisons about their pregnant and post-baby bodies.

“When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was,” Cartwright told Us Weekly. “I was being heavily compared to Stassi and Scheana and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff.”

“It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight,” she added.

In January 2022, Cartwright revealed that her husband was helping to support her weight loss goals by curbing his own junk food intake.

“He’s definitely helping me by like not snacking and not like ordering a bunch of food,” she told Showbiz CheatSheet. “And he’s trying to eat healthier as well.”

Cartwright told People she wants to lose weight more for her health than for vanity.

“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” she said. “I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health.”

Cartwright added that she is “still incredibly proud” of her body but wants “to get healthier for myself and my family.”

