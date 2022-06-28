Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss in Stunning New Photos

Brittany Cartwright gave fans an update on her weight loss—without saying a word. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared new photos on Instagram six months after becoming an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program.

Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their son, Cruz Cauchi, in April 2021. The former Bravo star has been vocal about her struggles with her weight following her pregnancy, and she previously told Us Weekly she was “trolled” on social media by commenters who compared her postpartum body to her former VPR co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, who all also gave birth to babies in early 2021.

Brittany Cartwright Was Praised for Normalizing ‘Baby’ Weight Gain

In a photo shared on her Instagram page on June 23, 2022, Cartwright posed in a white tank top and black shorts. Her hair was pulled into a loose bun as she posed with her hands on her hips. Cartwright’s only caption to the post was a pair of smiley face emoji, but fans had plenty to say about the photo. In the comment section, many fans zeroed in on Cartwright’s newly trim figure.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented. “Such an inspiration with your transformation. This is why we love you. You are real, you are genuine, you are YOU.”

“Wow you look amazing!!!” another wrote. ”So proud of all your HARD work !!! Girl I know it’s freaking hard!”

“So happy for you,” another chimed in. “Baby weight is no joke! It took me a minute and I did weight watchers and spin class. Love that you normalized it for us girls. Way to go. You look phenomenal!!”

On her Instagram story, Cartwright also posed in workout gear as she showed off her MyXFitness bike. The former SURver previously told fans that as a busy mom she can’t always get to the gym, so her bike is her “secret weapon.”

Brittany Cartwright Opened Up About Her Weight Gain & Weight Loss

Even before her pregnancy, Cartwright was open about her weight ups and downs. In 2018, she told Glamour her weight fluctuations caused fans to speculate that she had plastic surgery on her face.

“[I] lost 25 pounds,” she said at the time. “I hate when people say I got a nose job or my lips done, because I lose weight in my face.”

“I’ve aged,” she added. “If you’re a true fan of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ go back to the first episode when I started. Look at how skinny I was! I gained weight on the show, then lost weight again.”

During a May 23, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Cartwright also revealed that during the COVID-19 quarantine, she gained 20 pounds even before she got pregnant in 2020.

One year after giving birth to Cruz, Cartwright told E! News Daily Pop she had almost reached her 30-pound weight loss goal.

“[I want to] help other women realize it’s okay to take your time,” Cartwright said of her slow but steady postpartum weight loss. “Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there’s just too much pressure. I felt it big time.”

In June, Cartwright told fans she exceeded her goal with a total weight loss of 34 pounds.

