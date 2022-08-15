SEE IT: Brittany Cartwright Shows off Dramatic 40-Pound Weight Loss

Brittany Cartwright is still on Jenny Craig and she’s having great success on the program. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star became an official spokesperson for the company in January 2022.

“I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward. Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there,” Cartwright captioned an Instagram post on January 11, 2022.

Since then, Cartwright has been giving her fans regular updates. Although her initial goal was to lose 30 pounds, she ended up losing 34 pounds in four months, and so, she decided to set a new goal for herself.

“It’s been absolutely incredible,” Cartwright said on her Instagram Stories in May 2022. “I’ve only got six more pounds to go. I’m so proud of myself. I’m so proud of my journey. It has worked amazing for me. The MaxUp program has been incredible. My coach is incredible. It’s so motivating. It’s so easy to stay on track,” she continued, adding that she was going for a weight loss goal of 40 pounds.

Cartwright Transformed Her Body in 24 Weeks

On July 25, 2022, Jenny Craig shared an update on their spokesperson’s weight loss journey, confirming that Cartwright had lost 39 pounds in just 24 weeks.

“I had failed in the past on a couple fad diets and they just didn’t give me the tools and motivation I needed like Jenny Craig does! With Jenny, the weight falls off!” the company quoted Cartwright as saying.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram Live that Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor did a few days later, he said that Cartwright looks amazing and he said that she was officially down more than 40 pounds.

Taylor has been a big support system for his wife, almost always commenting on her pictures and letting her (and the world) know that she looks amazing.

“Hot wife alert!!!” Taylor commented on a video of Cartwright that she shared on June 30, 2022.

Fans Think Cartwright Looks ‘Amazing’

Taylor certainly isn’t the only person who has been praising Cartwright following her recent weight loss.

On July 25, 2022, Cartwright shared a photo of herself wearing a short black dress at the opening of The Hideaway Beverly Hills. Cartwright looked happy as she posed for photos — one by herself, one with reality TV star manager Lori Krebs, and a third with Krebs, Kristen Doute, and Zack Wickham.

Fans took to the comments section to let Cartwright know how great she looked.

“You look ridiculously amazing,” read one comment.

“Your hard work has paid off my dear! Fit queen,” someone else wrote.

“Holy smokes!!! Sexy. You look great,” a third person added.

“Wow, you’ve made a lot of progress,” echoed a fourth Instagram user.

“Omg you look amazing Brit,” a fifth comment read.

Taylor also dropped by the comments to leave a couple of fire emoji on his wife’s post.

“You’ve a stunner. Isn’t she HOT!!” someone wrote to Taylor, to which he responded, “duhh.”

