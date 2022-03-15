‘Pump Rules’ Fans Slam Brock Davies for Line About His 3 Kids in His Instagram Bio

Brock Davies is a father of three children, two with an ex who lives in Australia, and one with his fiancee, “Vanderpump Rules” star, Scheana Shay. The reality star doesn’t have a relationship with his two older children, who are being raised by their mom.

On the last season of VPR, Lala Kent called out Davies for not seeing his kids in four years. While he’s working on having a relationship with them — even if it’s just via phone for the time being, he explained that his relationship with his ex was “toxic.”

“The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I’m not proud of that,” he explained on season 9 of VPR. From there, all kinds of reports about Davies not paying child support surfaced. He owed some $23,000 to Australia, much of which he said was “late fees,” according to an interview he did with Zack Peter on the #NoFilter podcast.

During that interview, Davies confirmed that he’s paid all of his child support debts, and that he’s taking things one step at a time when it comes to having a relationship with his kids. Meanwhile, a fan recently pointed out that Davies lists himself as a father of three on his Instagram bio, and kicked off a Reddit thread where social media users ripped the Homebody co-founder.

Davies Still Doesn’t Have a Relationship With His 2 Older Kids

Despite the fact that Davies fathered three kids, he has admitted to not having any kind of relationship with his kids, Winter and Eli, who live in Australia with their mom and their step-dad.

“I will continue to work toward building a relationship with them. The kids have a great mother and stepdad, but I promise you I am doing my part to be with them,” Davies said to someone on Instagram in 2020, according to Us Weekly.

More recently, Davies told Zack Peter that he’s taking things slowly, and that he hopes to get home to Australia to see them.

“Right now, I just want to work on phone calls and then if I can go home once a month, I’ll fly home for the week. Like, for four days. Go home, see them on the weekend, come back here. That’s the ideal situation,” he explained on the February 14, 2022, episode.

VPR Fans Slammed Davies for Calling Himself a ‘Father of 3’

Although Davies does seem to want to mend fences and be there for his kids, fans criticized him for referring to himself as a “father of three” in his Instagram bio.

“Father of three, dad of one?” one Redditor commented.

“Obviously it’s better that he has three as opposed to one, but I think maybe he should have just put ‘Father.’ Sometimes less is more,” another person suggested.

“You aren’t a father to children you haven’t seen in years. Granted he’d get hate for putting father of one, but he isn’t a father to those kids back in Australia,” a third person wrote.

“He literally didn’t do anything a father does….. didn’t raise them or take care of them or even see them in years,” someone else added.

