‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Blows Fans Away With Latest Transformation

Brock Davies showed off a new look amid the “Vanderpump Rules” hiatus.

On, September 14, the husband of Scheana Shay gave fans a first look at his new platinum blond ‘do. The change came as the Bravo reality show remained on “pause” following a tumultuous 11th season.

Davies made the transformation ahead of a night out with his wife, which may or not have been filmed for the spinoff series “The Valley.” First photos of Davies out in public with his new hair showed the couple posing with “The Valley” stars Janet and Jason Caperna, Michelle Saniei, Nia Sanchez, and Kristen Doute.

Brock Davies Gave Fans a Play-By-Play of His Latest Hair Transformation

When “Vanderpump Rules” fans were first introduced to Davies in late 2019, he had long brown hair. But in September 2024, the Australian former rugby player posted to his Instagram stories to tease a major change. Davies shared a photo of him wearing a smock while sitting in a salon chair. “Hi fam…in the chair for an hour,” he wrote.

“Just out here baking,” he captioned a later photo of him sitting out in the sun with a plastic cap on his head. “I thought considering I’ve decided to go all the way. Buzz might as well. Find out how come blondes have more fun.”

“I’m just going to call this my Hair Era,” Davies captioned the post, tagging hair guru Natalie B.

Davies later showed off the finished product in an Instagram post as he debuted a platinum buzz cut for a night out with his wife and cays members from ‘The Valley.”

“I’m into it, I’m definitely into it,” Davies said of his hair in a follow-up Instagram story. “She did a great job,” he added of his stylist.

Fans had a big reaction, with some comparing the change to co-star Tom Schwartz ’ short-lived blond hair look at the hands of his former flame Jo Wenberg.

“I’m going to guess Jo didn’t do this one?” one fan asked in the comment section.

“Tell Schwartz this is how it’s done lol 👌👌,” another cracked.

“Yasss it’s slim Brocky,” another chimed in, comparing Davies to Eminem’s buzzcut blond Slim Shady alter ego.

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke also weighed in. “Ok Brock is actually crushing this new look. Can a blonde guy also bleach his hair? Asking for a friend,” he wrote.

Brock Davies First Changed His Hair Just After the ‘Scandoval’ Controversy

Davies was previously known for wearing his long hair in a ponytail or man bun. He made his first major change in March 2023, just after Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss ’ shocking cheating scandal blew up “Vanderpump Rules.”

Hours before an emergency season 10 reunion was taped, Davies debuted the clean-cut short haircut. “It Really Is All Happening…,” he captioned an Instagram Reel from a salon. “Decided to change it up, what do you think? I wondered what kind of man I would be if I didn’t have a man bun… 💇‍♂️.”

The clip featured Shay making a shocked face as she cut off her husband’s ponytail. Stylist Natalie then took over to finish the job.

At the time, Davies also shared that his cut hair was being donated to Locks of Love. The charity organization makes custom hair pieces for children who have lost their hair to medical conditions.

