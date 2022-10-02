Brock Davies Ridiculed by Fans Over Red Carpet Look

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and Lala Kent were in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie “Bros” at Regal LA Live on September 28, 2022.

The movie Bros is a new romantic comedy film featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, it is one of the first LGBTQ romantic comedies to be released by a major studio and to feature an openly LGBTQ principal cast, according to Out.

Shay posted a photo with Kent and Davies on the red carpet as well as a second photo with just the two newlyweds and captioned the post, “Ho’s before Bros @brosthemovie #BrosMovie,” with a winking emoji. Here is the post:

Fans Ridiculed Davies Over His Long, Loose Hair

Shay’s look for the night paired Club L London’s orange asymmetric neck mini dress with a high ponytail while Davies chose the Fashion Nova Men’s animal short sleeve button-up and kept his long hair loose.

Many fans called out Davies’ look, though, and suggested that the Australian native get a hair cut. “Brock needs a haircut,” someone pointed out in Shay’s post’s Instagram comments. “Brock’s hair is not giving what he thinks it’s giving,” another added. “It looks greasy and unkempt.”

One person suggested, “makeover time for Brock.” Similar comments were also made on Reddit, where one person wrote, “I feel like Brock would benefit from a haircut & a stylist.”

Another commenter wrote, “I don’t mind long hair but his always looks like they could use a wash and [condition].”

Davies & Shay Recently Got Married in Mexico With Many of Their VPR Co-Stars in Attendance

As VPR viewers know, Davies and Shay tied the knot this summer in a lavish wedding at a resort in Cancun, Mexico, in front of friends, family, and several “Pump Rules” co-stars. The couple’s nuptials took place on August 23, just over a year after Davies got down on one knee in July 2021.

Bravo TV reported that Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were both in attendance at the event and actually served as Davies’ groomsmen, as well as Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, who were Shay’s bridesmaids. Other VPR stars in attendance were Lala Kent, Peter Madrigal and James Kennedy, who provided a special mix of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole for Shay’s walk to the altar. Kennedy was also joined by his girlfriend Ally Lewber.

Shay and Davies’ 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon was of course present for her parents’ big day and served as the flower girl for the special event.

Also in Mexico at the same time was Katie Maloney, who posted a photo by the pool with Kristina Kelly and used the hashtag “girls trip.” Davies later claimed that he and Shay “disinvited” Maloney from their wedding but decided to fly to the beach destination anyway for her girls’ trip, Page Six reported. According to the publication and multiple reports, Maloney spotted her ex-husband Schwartz “making out” with Leviss and began “screaming” at the pair.

