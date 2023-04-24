‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Addresses Another Shocking Cheating Rumor

Weeks after the Bravo universe found out that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on Ariana Madix with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss, some internet rumors that Leviss actually hooked up with another married co-star surfaced online.

The unverified rumor has been going around many fan accounts and suggests that Leviss had an affair with Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies.

On the April 19, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Shay about the rumors.

“I don’t think there’s any truth to that,” Shay responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Says She Questioned Brock Davies About the Rumors

The rumors about a Leviss and Davies hookup claim that it happened when Leviss was living with the couple in an apartment. One rumor even suggested that Davies bragged to his friends about it. Shay didn’t take any chances and confronted Davies straight away.

“I absolutely did question him because after all of the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I, obviously, had to ask,” Shay explained.

“He said, ‘Absolutely not.’ But, as a follow-up question, ‘Did she ever try?’ As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that hoe. He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did,” Shay said.

Fans reacted to Shay’s comments on a Reddit thread that was created after WWHL aired.

“I honestly don’t blame Scheana for asking about it. I mostly believe Brock didn’t do anything (i say mostly because scandoval surprised the fuck out of me so what the hell do i know?),” one Redditor wrote.

“I mean I don’t think he did anything, but I also don’t think he would admit it if he did. Nothing from his past behavior screams ‘dependable’ to me,” someone else added.

“At this point I think all us in the LA area should ask our men if Rachel has ever come on to them,” read a third comment.

Shay and Davies tied the knot in August 2022 in Mexico. Leviss served as a bridesmaid in the wedding, which was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules” and aired during season 10.

Raquel Leviss Has Been Linked to a Few People From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Leviss was previously in a serious relationship with James Kennedy and the two were engaged to be married. However, since their split in December 2021, Leviss has been romantically linked to at least four other people associated with the show.

Leviss went out on a date with longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal after she and Kennedy called it quits. From there, she kissed Oliver Saunders, a Lisa Vanderpump employee who works at Vanderpump Paris in Las Vegas.

Next up, Leviss made out with Tom Schwartz while in Mexico for Shay’s wedding. The kisses the two shared were filmed by production and aired on season 10 of the show.

Meanwhile, Leviss has been having an affair with Sandoval since at least August. As for where things stand between the two now, they have both said that their romantic relationship is on hold.

“We’re really good friends,” Sandoval said on the April 11, 2023, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “Were not putting any label on it,” he added.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says He Would Appear on ‘The Bachelor’