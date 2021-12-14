Brock Davies Labeled ‘Controlling’ After ‘Everything Wedding’ Podcast With Scheana Shay

“Vanderpump Rules” fans aren’t too impressed with Brock Davies after his appearance on Scheana Shay’s December 10, 2021, podcast. The lovebirds sat down to chat about their upcoming wedding, but fans noticed that things weren’t exactly all rainbows and butterflies between them.

Scheana and Brock have decided to exchange vows in Bali, Indonesia. “It’s going to be a destination wedding for sure. We’re thinking [that] end of next year, hopefully November, travel restrictions will let up. It’ll be summer in Bali so that is our plan,” Scheana told Page Six back in September 2021.

The two have been busy planning all of the fun things that they want to incorporate at their upcoming wedding, which Scheana admits will be smaller than her first wedding. As far as the guest list goes, Scheana said that anyone who wants to make the trip to Bali is welcome to attend.

The couple dove a bit deeper into wedding plans and ideas on the December 10 episode of “Scheananigans,” but some fans weren’t impressed with what Brock had to say.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Pointed Out Some Red Flags They Noticed During the Podcast

After listening to Scheana and Brock discuss their upcoming wedding, someone took to Reddit to start a thread about red flags that they felt Brock showcased during the podcast episode.

A fan pointed out that Brock was interrupting Scheana quite a bit, and that the two were “bickering.” In addition, fans picked up on “controlling vibes.” To make things even more awkward, Scheana talked about her first wedding, which many fans found strange.

By the end of the podcast, however, fans seemed to be more against Brock and his treatment of Scheana.

“He ALWAYS gives me a pit in my stomach on the podcast episodes. Super condescending and controlling vibes,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“He acts like such a controlling know-it-all prick on the podcast and constantly patronizes Scheana and she just goes along with it… ON HER OWN PODCAST,” added another.

“He’s an entitled user and a controlling jerk, get out Scheana he is already tearing you down the opposite of what a good partner should do. He seems to do things on the show to make himself look better but the real him is pretty prominent,” a third comment read.

Brock Doesn’t Want Scheana’s Mom Involved in the Wedding Plans

During the podcast, Brock made it very clear that he doesn’t want Scheana’s mother involved in the planning once everything is set. He told Scheana that he wants his sister and her sister to handle things so that Scheana and her mom can just enjoy their time in Bali. But, when Scheana insisted that her mom will want to be involved, Brock doubled down.

Several fans found this to be very concerning.

“The biggest red flag though was that he didn’t want her mom involved in the wedding planning, and Scheana does. Scheana kept saying ‘she is going to be involved because she gets things done,’ and Brock just wouldn’t let it go. He was basically demanding her to tell her mom to back off and that everything needs to go through her sister. Idk it came off as very controlling. He gets so loud about it too,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Abusive men often try to drive a wedge between their partners and any close family and friends, it leaves them isolated and more vulnerable to manipulation, control and gaslighting. They don’t like their partner to have any close relationships other than them,” added another.

“I think their differing stances on Scheana’s mom will be their biggest ongoing issue. We also saw this divide in the show as it relates to the mom helping with Summer. Brock seems to bristle immediately whenever the mom is involved. Meanwhile, Scheana is very close to her. This will come up consistently and I don’t see how it will ever resolve,” a third person wrote.

READ NEXT: Fans Wonder if Lala Kent Is the Reason James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Split