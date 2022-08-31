Fans Drag Brock Davies for Post About Summer Moon

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay are back from Cancun after celebrating their wedding with family and friends. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars tied the knot at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa, and both plugged the location on social media several times during their stay.

The day before Brock and Scheana exchanged vows, the groom took to Instagram to share a post about the resort. He shared a picture of himself swinging next to his 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon in a swimming pool on property.

“This is what dreams are made of! #dreamBIG because you’re worth it honey,” Brock captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for the post to make its way to Reddit where VPR fans ripped Brock for the post, many feeling like it was disrespectful to Brock’s two other children who live in Australia with their mom.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Criticized Brock After He Shared the Post

Several people were quick to point out how “hurtful” a post like Brock’s could be to his other children and many criticized him for posting such a caption with the focus on only one of his children.

“No matter how great their step Dad is this has got to be hurtful to them. Wonder how Scheana would feel if he did this to Summer?” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the post.

“Dude… like she’s worth it implying his other kids aren’t? F*** this guy,” someone else wrote.

“That’s a terrible caption. Basically insinuates his other kids aren’t worth it. I mean we knew that already but dang he could choose his words better,” a third Redditor added.

“My first thought after reading his post. Heartbreaking, callous and beyond ignorant,” another comment read.

“This would be cute if you didn’t have two other kids that you have no relationship with,” a fifth Reddit user said.

Brock Has Opened Up About His 2 Other Children on Episodes of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Brock has shared some details about his life before Scheana on previous episodes of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Me and my ex, we had two beautiful kids. We split up, and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America. She moved on with the kids’ stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids,” he once said, according to Us Weekly.

He’s been trying to build a relationship with his two children — Winter and Eli — but he’s admitted that it hasn’t been easy.

“That’s going to be a long one to fix. The damage was done with me and [their mom]. Now it’s just a waiting game,” he told Us Weekly in February 2022.

Brock has also said that he’s trying to talk to his kids and that he’s been using FaceTime in an effort to build a relationship with him. However, his son, Eli, has been reluctant. Brock admitted this during an emotional episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast during which a therapist encouraged him to keep trying and to be sure to validate his kids’ feelings.

