Scheana Shay Reveals Brock Davies DM’d a Woman on ‘The Bachelor’

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have moved to San Diego, California, for a few months after wrapping the last season of “Vanderpump Rules.” As they enjoy some downtime together with their daughter, Summer Moon, they’ve found themselves getting into some reality television shows.

They are apparently big fans of “The Bachelor,” and they often watch the show together on Monday nights. The VPR stars have been keeping up with Clayton Echard’s season of the show — and Brock even felt compelled to reach out to someone on the show after one of the recent episodes.

On the February 18, 2022, episode of the Scheananigans podcast, Scheana revealed that her husband-to-be actually sent a direct message to one of Clayton’s ladies. And not just any lady, either. He DM’d the season villain: Shanae Ankney.

Brock Told Scheana That He Sent Shanae a Private Message

While chatting with Amanda Hirsch, host of the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Scheana revealed that Brock told her that he sent a DM to Shanae.

Scheana explained that Brock told Shanae that she’s “making great TV” — and that Shanae responded. From there, Brock told the reality star about his company, Homebody. From there, Brock told Shanae that if she “wants to get in the fitness space,” they should connect.

Amanda asked Scheana if she “got mad” when Brock slid into Shanae’s DMs, but she said that she totally supported it. “He wants to do — when the app eventually launches… but he wants to do a ‘Bachelor’ series. Because, I mean, it’s literally like a revolving door of new influencers coming in who, you know, think they’re the next coolest thing,” she explained.

Brock’s company could help some of these reality stars monetize after they make their television debuts.

Brock & Scheana Seem Solid & Are Moving Ahead With Wedding Plans

Since Brock wasn’t actually flirting with another reality television star and simply slid into her DMs for business reasons, it’s not surprising to hear that Brock and Scheana are moving right along with their upcoming wedding plans.

Things seem to be going well for the couple, especially after Brock paid off the debt he owned for failing to pay child support. According to Page Six, Brock recently shared that he’s all square with the Australian government.

“It was only actually 23,000 Australian [dollars]. The rest was late fees — or penalties. So, I got rid of that in the last four months. And then we cleared it up,” he told Zack Peter on the #Nofilter podcast that was released on February 14, 2022.

Although no wedding plans have been set in stone just yet, Scheana is ready to tie the knot.

“I wanna marry him because I love him, but one of the main reasons I wanna do it as soon as possible is just to get the process going. I definitely want to have the same last name as my future husband and my daughter. And I realized that Summer and I will have the same initials, which is pretty,” she told Us Weekly.

