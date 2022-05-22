Scheana Shay Gives an Update on Brock Davies’ Relationship With His Children

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies revealed he was not in contact with his eldest children, Eli and Winter, during the show’s ninth season. In season 9, episode 6, Davies admitted to slapping his ex-wife when he was 19-years-old and acknowledged that he had a restraining order against him that has since been dropped. He explained that following the incident, the former couple “moved to France” and welcomed their son. According to the rugby player, they “separated” but soon discovered that they were expecting their second child.

“That led to an argument with me and her dad. And they pressed the domestic violence order on me,” shared the father of three.

During a November 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Davies revealed that his ex-wife requested him to finish off paying his child support before he started communicating with Eli and Winter. According to Us Weekly, Davies “paid off” the amount he owed in February 2022.

During a May 2022 interview on Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies and Shay gave an update on their relationship with his eldest children.

Brock Davies’ Mother Shared If She Has a Relationship With Her Son’s Children

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Davies’ mother, Dianne, revealed that she was in contact with Eli and Winter “for a long time.” She explained “that door closed” and she has been patiently awaiting her son and his ex-wife to come to an agreement about their children.

“Unfortunately it has taken a lot longer than we would all like. We did used to contact even after Brock had left [Australia] but that reduced and fortunately I was able to get other avenues to get photos and information, but once things happened on that side and that was discovered then I wasn’t. I had no more contact after unfortunately,” said Dianne.

Shay, who has a one-year-old daughter named Summer with Davies, revealed that the couple has recently “opened a line of communication” with his eldest children.

“Well, I’m hoping with our recent FaceTime with them, now that the line of communication is back open, child support is paid off. I can not say it enough in full, it’s done,” said Shay.

She then shared that she and her fiance intend on going to Australia where his oldest children live. Davies chimed in that “the families are all talking [and] the kids are doing great back home.”

“Everything is moving in the right direction,” asserted Shay.

Davies then shared some information about Eli and Winter.

“Apparently Eli’s a big boy, all big feet, and Winter is a little wild child,” said the father of three.

Brock Davies’ Mother Spoke About Summer on Scheana Shay’s Podcast

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Dianna also shared how she felt about meeting Summer for the first time in person. She stated that the experience was “absolutely amazing.” She also shared that she “love[s] watching [Summer] interact with her mum and dad.”

“Probably my favorite was tonight and I’ve seen it now several times, where [Davies] gets her to giggle,” stated Diana.

She also complimented Summer’s intelligence.

“She learns so fast because she watches everything and then she’ll do it. So you are going to have to be very careful with what you do or say around her because when she starts talking, you’ll be in trouble,” said Dianna with a laugh.

