Brock Davies Calls Out Jax Taylor For Pretending Not to Know Him

Brock Davies schooled Jax Taylor in a now-deleted social media post.

On September 17, the “Vanderpump Rules” alum issued a harsh reminder to “The Valley” star after Taylor pretended not to know him.

The online drama started in the comment section of an Instagram post Taylor shared of his new apartment, which he moved into after his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce .

One follower zeroed in on a heavy mirror Taylor was pictured hanging and compared it to Scheana Shay’s past boasting about how fast her man could hang things.

“Brock could have put that up in less than 5 minutes!! 😂😂,” the commenter wrote.

Taylor replied, “Who?”

In screenshots posted by Reality Blurb, Davies responded to Taylor in a post he has since deleted. “Considering you have me blocked, means you know my name,” Davies wrote. “But a refresher for you, I’m the guy that helped drop off your kid at school while you were in rehab buddy! And I use the term Rehab very loosely…” Brock added.

In July, Taylor checked himself into a 30-day treatment program at a mental health facility. He exited the treatment center on August 19, People magazine reported. Cartwright cared for the former couple’s 3-year-old son Cruz while Taylor was away, but she relied on family and friends for support as the second season of “The Valley” was filming during that time.

Jax Taylor Dissed Brock Davies During an Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Tension has been brewing between the former co-stars for a while now. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in April 2024, Davies and Shay said they weren’t surprised to learn of Taylor and Cartwright’s marital problems.

Speaking with E! News, Shay said, “I think it’s for the best. I think she deserves better, and she deserves a partner who’s going to treat her with respect.”

Taylor dissed the couple in a May 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” He told host Andy Cohen that Shay is a “great husband.” “Scheana’s a great husband. She is a great husband,” he cracked in what appeared to be a dig at Davies’ employment status.

A stunned Cohen asked Taylor if he was insinuating that Shay was the sole breadwinner for their household. “It obviously went over everyone’s head. No one was getting it,” Taylor quipped.

Cohen was heard saying “It’s misogynistic” off camera as Taylor rambled on.

Jax Taylor & Brock Davies Were Friendly While Filming ‘The Valley’ in 2023

While Taylor blocked Davies on social media, the two got along—and got into trouble together—while filming for “The Valley” last year. In a memorable pool party scene during the season 1 premiere, titled Welcome to The Valley,” the two dads bonded while talking about parenting.

Later in the episode, Davies playfully urged Taylor to prank pal Danny Booko by pulling down his pants. Taylor complied and chaos ensued because Booko wasn’t wearing underwear under his shorts. Booko’s wife Nia Sanchez was in tears as she asked, “Who does something like that?”

