Brock Davies Addresses Lala Kent’s Claim That He Hasn’t Talked to His Kids In 4 Years

Brock Davies responded to claims that he is an absentee father to his older children.

The “Vanderpump Rules” newcomer, who welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée Scheana Shay in April 2020, reacted to a trailer that was released by Bravo that showed co-star Lala Kent saying that he does not speak to his two children who live in Australia. Davies has a son named Eli and a daughter named Winter from a previous relationship, according to Life & Style.

In the clip, Kent said was seen telling Katie Maloney-Schwartz, “Brock has two kids. He hasn’t spoken to them in four years.”

Davies Addressed Kent’s Claims About His Children

Davies reacted to Kent’s claims in an interview with Page Six. The F45 gym owner said Kent’s comments to Maloney were taken out of context, but that he knew his past would be unearthed once he appeared on the Bravo reality show with Shay.

“It’s been said and it’s out there and I knew it was coming, so I just got to embrace that one,” Davies told the outlet. “I told my troops through the season I had to step up to the plate, know I have a past, and if I could change it, I would. … For me to tell my story, I did it this season very, very loudly….But to see it in the trailer, I was like, oh, here we go.”

Davies said he was in a “different place” in life when he became a young father of two. He also admitted he’s not proud of some of the things from his past.

“Definitely, obviously not my proudest moments, but it’s a part of my life and you guys will get to meet me more this season,” he said. “I understand my faults, what I’ve done in my past, and going forward I’ve done the right thing.”

Davies also noted that he wanted to respect his childrens’ privacy even though he’s on a reality show.

“Those are my kids and their life was private and they didn’t decide to date Scheana. I did,” he said.

Scheana Shay Has Defended Brock Davies

While he is new to “Vanderpump Rules,” Davies’ personal life has been out there ever since he first started dating Shay in 2019. Last year, after the two announced they were expecting a baby, social media followers accused Davies of neglecting his fatherhood responsibilities in Australia.

“But what about your children in Australia,” an Instagram follower wrote in the comments section of Davies and Shay’s baby announcement post, according to Reality Blurb.

“This is true, and I will continue to work towards building the relationship with them,” Davies responded. “The kids have a great mother and stepdad but I promise you I am doing my part to be with them.”

Shay also responded to the exchange to remind her man that he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

“[Brock Davies] honey you don’t have to explain yourself to strangers! Ever!!” she wrote.

During a recent appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop,” Shay also asked viewers to just give Davies “a chance.”

“He’s the most amazing, hands-on father,” she said of Davies’ relationship with their daughter, Summer Moon.

In the same interview, Davies admitted he relished the opportunity to own up to his past mistakes as a dad while filming “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Through this I got to talk about what happened in my past, to own up to that,” Davies revealed. “So to be the better version of myself, I have made mistakes in my past but I’m not repeating those past mistakes.”

