‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Father-to-Be Already Has Kids

Scheana Shay opened up about her fears about parenthood and how her already experienced partner, Brock Davies, is preparing her for the birth of their baby.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is due to give birth to a baby girl in April, told Bravo Insider that Brock already knows the drill and has given her advice on what to expect when their daughter arrives. The Australian fitness guru is already a dad of two, and his kids live in Australia with their mom.

Scheana told the outlet that because Brock is already a parent, he has told her not to “stress” herself out all the time with worry over their baby.

“He’s like, ‘It’s a kid. We’re gonna be fine. She’s gonna be all right. You don’t need to freak out over every little thing,’” Scheana revealed to the outlet. “And I’m like, I don’t think I will. But then I think I will at the same time. I’m terrified of something happening to her already, and she’s still safe inside of me. So I just need to stay calm, know that this isn’t his first rodeo. “

Scheana Shay Previously Revealed She Hadn’t Met Brock Davies’ Children Due to the Pandemic

Brock has a daughter named Winter and a son named Eli from a previous relationship, according to Life & Style. The kids live in Australia with their mother and stepfather, and last summer Scheana revealed that she hadn’t met them yet even though she had been to Australia to meet the rest of Brock’s family early in their relationship.

“I haven’t met them yet,” Scheana said of Brock’s kids last May on the Better Together With Maria Menounos podcast, per Us Weekly. “Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas.”

She also addressed Brock’s two older children when talking about planning her future family with the former pro rugby player.

“I want at least two [kids] and he already has two,” she told Menounos. “So four I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

Scheana Shay Defended Brock Davies Against Haters Who Called Him Out for Not Living Near His Children

Last fall, after Scheana and Brock announced they were expecting a baby together, some commenters trolled the dad of two and accused him of neglecting his responsibilities at home in Australia.

“But what about your children in Australia,” an Instagram follower wrote in the comments section of his baby announcement post, per Reality Blurb. “That’s f–ked up.”

“This is true, and I will continue to work towards building the relationship with them,” Brock replied. “The kids have a great mother and stepdad but I promise you I am doing my part to be with them.”

But Scheana also chimed in on the exchange to remind her man that he doesn’t have to respond to people who don’t know him or his whole story.

“[Brock Davies] honey you don’t have to explain yourself to strangers! Ever!!” she wrote.

Brock’s Instagram bio used to say “father to Eli and Winter” and he also had some photos of his kids on his page, which he has since removed.

