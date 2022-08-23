SEE IT: Brock Davies’ Pre-Wedding Outfit Dragged by ‘Vanderpump’ Fans

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay are in Cancun, Mexico, ahead of their wedding. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars arrived a few days ago — with Bravo cameras in tow — and have been getting ready for their big day.

The couple has been enjoying some pre-wedding festivities, including a “welcome party,” a spa day, and the rehearsal dinner, with their family and friends.

The “welcome party” was held at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa on August 21, 2022. The bride and groom dressed in all white ensembles along with their daughter Summer Moon. Davies’ outfit made the rounds on social media with many people dragging his look.

Brock Wore a See-Through Lace Blouse, White Pants & Zebra-Print Shoes

Davies and Shay posed for photos in their “welcome party” outfits, subjecting themselves to feedback from internet users. Shay wore a one-shoulder mini-dress and had her hair styled in a super long ponytail. However, all eyes seemed to be on Davies, whose outfit stole the show.

Shortly after photos from the “welcome party” were posted online, the photo was shared by a Bravo fan account on Instagram.

“Wedding week has commenced and his commitment to the mesh shirts astounds me. not to mention the zebra shoes. cannot wait to see the footage,” the person who runs the account captioned the pic. The photo also included its own caption that read, “cute! brock’s luggage got lost so he’s wearing scheana’s clothes.”

Several Instagram users reacted to Davies’ outfit in the comments section of that post.

“The blouses smh,” one comment read.

“Them shoes,” someone else wrote.

“He probably sewed that outfit lol,” a third person added.

“A match made in no style heaven,” a fourth said.

Davies Shared a Photo Wearing the Outfit While on a Pool Swing With Summer

Davies’ outfit was evidently water-friendly to an extent as he wasn’t afraid to get in the pool with his baby girl and swing with her for a special moment that was captured by someone’s camera.

The reality star used one of the photos to promote the hotel where he and Shay are staying while in Mexico.

“This is what dreams are made of!” Davies captioned the post. “#dreamBIG because you’re worth it honey,” his caption continued. The comments on Davies’ Instagram post were primarily positive and many were about how cute Summer looked on the swing in her white dress and pigtails.

The post made its way to Reddit where people weighed in on Davies’ outfit choice.

“Why does he look like he’s wearing one of LVP’s blouses?” one Redditor asked.

“That shirt is making me irrationally angry,” another comment read.

“Some people think if they work out they can wear anything. Not you, Brock,” a third person added.

“What is he wearing oh my god I never give a crap about other peoples outfits idk what is going on with me but is he for real?” a fourth Reddit user chimed in.

“I hate his clothes!! Hate to be a hater but it’s a nah for me dawg,” someone else wrote.

