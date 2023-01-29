Brock Davies Shares Information About His Role in VPR Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” season 10 will premiere on February 8, 2023. One of the show’s stars, Brock Davies, teased he will have a less significant role in the new season. As fans are aware, Davies was introduced during the show’s ninth season, as Scheana Shay’s love interest. The couple welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies just before the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 started in 2021.

During a January 2023 appearance on Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies shared why he believed he will have less screen time in season 10. He explained that he and Shay were planning their wedding, which was held on August 23, 2022, while filming the tenth season. He shared that he believes fans find single “Vanderpump Rules” cast members more entertaining.

“We don’t have as much going on as we do with everyone else breaking up, hooking up, and doing that, we just got married,” explained the reality television personality.

Shay chimed in that she thinks storylines involving single individuals are “more relatable than just being happy and in love.” Davies also shared he believes “Vanderpump Rules” “is based around drama.”

“Drama is never really happy, drama is very tearing down, so it gets a little dark sometimes,” said Davies.

He clarified that he preferred filming season 10 to season 9.

“This was definitely the opposite of what season 9 was just based on the energy of — everyone was actually doing stuff and it was really positive. And you know, it wasn’t so much tearing everyone down,” said Davies.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Discussed Their Wedding

While speaking to E! News in September 2022, Shay and Davies spoke about their wedding, which was held in Cancún, Mexico. The “Good as Gold” singer stated that the ceremony “was a dream come true.” Davies also noted that he appreciated his ceremony because all of his guests were “there for the right reasons.”

“Everyone came in and they just turned off and it was just love. Everyone felt it and it was just a great vibe. Everyone got to hear the stories that were told from our families,” shared the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

Brock Davies Discussed His Minimized Role in December 2022

While speaking to Showbiz Cheatsheet in December 2022, alongside Shay, Davies acknowledged that his role on the Bravo series has been minimized for the upcoming season. He noted that he “definitely took a step back” and “definitely got a minor role as opposed to season 9” in season 10.

“It was our wedding season. I’m not front and center this season, just so we’re on the same page. But it was great to kind of just sit back and that’s what the first season should have been for me, which was a lot,” explained Davies.

Shay also shared she believed that her co-stars, specifically Lala Kent, took issue with Davies because he was a new cast member.

“But also I feel like last season was coming off a year and a half of not filming with Covid and all the restrictions. It was like, ‘Who can we attack?’ Oh, the new guy. It’s always the new person who gets thrown into the lion’s den. There wasn’t a lot of drama going on outside of that,” said Shay.