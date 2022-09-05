Bravo Star Was Airlifted to the Hospital Following Horrifying Accident

A Bravo star is recalling a terrifying ordeal that happened to him when he was just 4-years-old.

On the August 23, 2022, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, star Brock Davies opened up about an accident in which he lost his finger.

Since he started dating Scheana Shay and officially joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, some viewers have noticed that he only has four fingers on one of his hands. This isn’t a deformity, however, but, rather, it’s the result of an accident that happened when the reality star was just a kid.

On the podcast, Davies said that he receives a check every year — essentially for disability — because he is “16% whole body competent.” When he was asked how he lost his finger, Davies joked that a crocodile bit it off — but then he got serious and shared what really happened to him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Davies Lost His Finger in an Accident on His Family’s Dairy Farm

A somewhat freak accident happened when Davies was on his family’s farm in Australia. He had been out near the dairy table when he had an unexpected run-in with a bull that left him needing emergency medical attention.

“We grew up on a dairy farm,” Davies began. “And then one afternoon, I was in the yard and it’s a circular yard, and there’s a pin in the middle with a gate — just like a clock hand. And, as it rotates around, it pushes the cattle onto the table to get milked. And when it gets to about 7 o’clock, there’s a side gate and you take the bulls out of the side because you don’t want the bulls to go onto the milking table,” he explained.

“There’s me. Four-and-a-half years old… walk past this big bull, and I walked straight past him to get him out of the side,” he continued. He said he tried to get the bull to move by making a noise with his mouth and his hands. However, the bull was startled by Davies and he ended up getting kicked.

“I fell back onto the gate that was behind me and it just so happened that the cover was off and then I rolled my hand in. And it rolled in, like, gears. Caught my hand and then it crushed my first finger … and a bit of the two. But then it actually crushed all of my hand,” he continued.

Davies Was Taken to a Vet Following the Accident

Davies explained that his family lived in an extremely rural area so his family took him in town to the vet. The animal doctor wrapped Davies’ hand up before calling for help. Brock was then airlifted to a hospital that was two hours away.

“They had to do like, a bone graft, skin graft, it was hectic. That was wild,” he said. He admitted that he could have lost his whole hand.

Although Davies doesn’t recall feeling any pain, he said that he remembers seeing the bone in his hand. The missing finger is just part of Davies’ life now and he’s lived with it for so long that it’s not something that seems to bother him regularly.

