Brock Davies Reveals Why His Older Children Did Not Attend His Wedding

On August 24, 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies wed during their destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico. Their 17-month-old daughter, Summer, was the flower girl at the ceremony. However, Davies’ two older children, Eli and Winter, who he fathered from a previous relationship, were not present at the nuptials.

During an August 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies revealed why his son and eldest daughter did not attend his wedding.

Brock Davies Spoke About His Older Children

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Davies noted that he had previously not been in contact with his older children, who live in Australia. He explained that he had begun having a relationship with Eli and Winter again in early 2022.

“I know there’s a lot of questions … with the kids, we’re working on that relationship and it’s not appropriate to just be like hey, six months later after being hiatus for four years in their relationship, if not longer — to be like hey do you want to come to the wedding and so we didn’t have that conversation, because we’re not there yet. And so the goal is to at the end of the year once we go back to Australia, keep working on that,” stated the father of three.

He also shared that several of his family members were unable to travel to Cancun for the wedding. He explained that the coronavirus pandemic had negatively affected his family financially.

“What we are doing, once we have our wedding video put together, we’re going to sent it to them so they can have that moment and then obviously, when we go back to Australia, which is in the new year we’re planning, we’ll get together and we’ll spend time with the family there,” said Davies.

Brock Davies Discussed Eli & Winter on Lala Kent’s Podcast

Davies spoke about his eldest daughter and son while recording an August 2022 episode of “Give Them Lala,” hosted by his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent, as reported by Reality Blurb. He explained that Winter and Eli had different reactions when he started to reestablish his relationship with them.

“That was the harder part because once we started reconnecting and talking to them, Winter had no problem coming up on FaceTime and being like, ‘Hey, like how are you?’ But then Eli didn’t want to and it’s still to the point where he — or him, I was a big influence from him and when I wasn’t around, he was three, but he still knew that and he still felt that and so we’re still working on that relationship. The rule is it’s up to the kids and so me and their mother text backwards and forwards and I just check in on them,” said Davies.

He also shared his thoughts about Eli and Winter’s stepfather, Trevor.

“Trevor, the kids’ stepdad or their dad, is an absolute legend, he’s like, ‘We’ll grab a beer when you’re in town, not a problem, let’s not make this a thing, let’s just move forward,'” stated the Bravo star.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is currently in production.

