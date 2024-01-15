Brock Davies Reacts to VPR Alum Calling Him ‘a Payroll Husband’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Brock Davies has responded to comments his former castmate, Charli Burnett, made about him.

On the January 12 episode of his wife’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies referenced that Burnett stated she believes he follows Shay’s lead in every situation on a December 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” The former “Vanderpump Rules” star said she is not surprised by rumors that Shay and Davies rekindled their friendship with Tom Sandoval following his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“It doesn’t surprise me. That’s who [Davies] always has been. He’s like a payroll husband. Like, he does whatever she wants him to do. I don’t know. They bother me, honestly. I just think it’s weird, cringy, desperate, thirsty vibes,” said Burnett.

While recording Shay’s January 12 podcast episode, Davies stated that he understood Burnett’s point of view to a degree. He explained that he is deeply supportive of his wife’s endeavors.

“I feel like the comment from Charli was unnecessary, I could see where she would get the term ‘payroll husband.’ … I think it just comes from my unwavering support for you,” said Davies. “My schedule is second to yours. It’s not the fact that — it’s because we’re a family, okay. And I don’t think she understands that concept.”

Shay chimed in that she believed the term “payroll husband” is “a bit misogynistic.” She explained that while she “earn[s] more money than [her] husband,” he is a significant source of support for her and their 2-year-old daughter, Summer. Davies agreed with his wife and asked, “Because I’m a male I cannot support my wife?”

Brock Davies Took Issue With Charli Burnett’s Account of Their Post-Season 10 Encounter

While recording the January 12 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Davies addressed Burnett’s claim that they had an uncomfortable interaction in late 2023. According to the “Vanderpump Rules” alum, Davies seemed to want information about her and her fiance, Corey Loftus’ lives following her decision to leave the Bravo series after season 10.

“When Brock just saw me and my fiancé the other day, it’s like, the questions people ask you, you can tell they’re not genuine. It was like, ‘So what are you guys up to?’ It’s like, ‘Why are you asking me that?’ It’s like, ‘Are you trying to determine what I’m doing after Vanderpump. Whether you like me enough? Or whether I’m worthy of your time?’” said Burnett during the “Viall Files” episode.

Davies stated that he took issue with Burnett’s account of their encounter. He said he happened to run into his former castmate and Loftus at a party.

“I [say], ‘Hey guys. How are you guys doing? What are you up to?’ Like, the standard baseline conversation,” said Davies.

He also stated that he was genuinely interested in Burnett’s fiance’s career.

“Corey and I, very much business guys. We used to talk about projects we’re working on, what we are getting up to. And I still will talk to Corey about that. And if that conversation went that way, it had nothing to do with figuring out their status,” said the father of three.

Katie Maloney Shared Her Thoughts About Scheana Shay’s Behavior in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During a January 2024 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney suggested she believed fans will criticize Shay’s behavior in the show’s upcoming 11th season. Maloney stated that Shay had difficulty with her decision to end her friendship with Sandoval after finding out he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. The 37-year-old stated that while she empathized with mourning a friendship, she believed Shay should not have had so much difficulty with the situation as she is close to Madix.

“You see like Scheana kind of having — struggle with like missing her friendship with him. And I get it, like I’ve had long term friendships with people that I lose,” said Maloney. “And it can be a struggle. But like, this one in particular seemed like any easy one [to end].”

Shay mentioned struggling with her decision to cut ties with Sandoval in a December 2023 interview on “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. She stated that she had to choose if she wanted to “stay team Ariana” or “try and work towards a path of forgiveness for [her] personally.”

“Do I try to be [Sandoval’s] friend again? Is that me being disloyal to [Madix]? And it was this whole inner struggle all season long. Where I’m like I have things that I need to work through so I can sleep at night. So I can be a present mother. And it was so hard,” continued Shay.

Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” begins airing on January 30.