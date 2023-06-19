Brock Davies Addresses Comment on Raquel Leviss’ Post: ‘She Looked Hot’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Brock Davies stated that the rumor he cheated on his wife, Scheana Shay, with Raquel Leviss is untrue on the June 14 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” As fans are aware, Leviss was romantically involved with her castmate Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

While recording the podcast episode, Shay read a question from a fan who inquired why Davies commented “fire emojis under Raquel’s post.” While Shay and Davies did not specify which of Leviss’ posts he commented on, HOLR magazine reported that Davies wrote, “Ummm what 😮🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” in the comments section of the 28-year-old’s August 21, 2022, Instagram upload. The comments on the post have since been removed. When Shay stated that Davies had used the fire emoji under “a good photo” of Leviss, the father of three agreed with his wife, stating, “She looked great in the photo.”

“She looked hot and it had nothing to do with me wanting to hit on her, okay. It was me trying to fluff her feathers, which is what I do as a person, I prefer to lift people up then tear them down, so I always saw her as someone that needed that support. And I gave that to her up to the point where we ended up having this coming out,” continued Davies.

Shay also asserted Davies’ comment “did not bother” her. She stated that she recently “commented fire emojis on one of [Raquel Leviss’ ex-fiance James Kennedy’s] posts.”

Shay’s husband also explained he felt protective towards Leviss because he believed she “was innocent” and had been “talked over by” Kennedy when they were in a relationship.

“[She was] somebody just kind of in her shell and we saw that, so we wanted to support her in however way,” stated Davies.

Brock Davies Spoke About the Rumor Regarding Himself & Raquel Leviss in a June 2022 Interview

Davies discussed the rumor about him and Leviss during a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly. The father of three stated that some of Shay’s friends reached out to her after the rumor began circulating.

“It was upsetting because, like, friends of ours were like reaching out, like, ‘Are you okay’ to Scheana,” said Davies. “And I was like ‘I know they are caring out for you honey, but they do realize, like, this is the problem with the audience and the social media is these things can just come out because someone wants to say something.’ And there’s people on the receiving end to it, that was our relationship, it didn’t help.”

He then stated that while the rumor was not true, “it wasn’t fun to deal with.”

“Even though Scheana and I knew — this question was still getting asked, ‘Did anything happen?’ And then to have to tell your wife, ‘No.’ It just doesn’t feel good having those conversations,” said Davies.

Scheana Shay Stated She Does Not ‘Think There’s Any Truth to’ the Rumor About Brock Davies & Raquel Leviss

Shay stated she does not “think there’s any truth to” the rumor that her husband was romantically involved with Leviss during an April 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She clarified that she “absolutely did question him” when she became aware of the rumor.

“After all the Tom and Raquel stuff which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask and he said ‘Absolutely not,'” said Shay.

The “Good as Gold” singer also stated that she asked Davies if Leviss attempted to have a romantic encounter with him.

“He said no, he said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did,” said Shay.