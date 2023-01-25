Brock Davies Gives Update on His Relationship With Lala Kent

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Brock Davies joined the show’s cast during season 9. While filming his first season, his co-star Lala Kent took issue with the fact that he was not in contact with his older children, Eli and Winter, who he shares with his ex-wife.

While recording a January 2023 episode of his wife, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies shared his relationship with Kent has improved since filming the season 9 reunion special. However, he warned that viewers will not see much of their reconciliation in the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which will premiere on February 8, 2023.

Davies also shared he was unhappy with Kent during the production of season 9 because she publicly criticized his relationship with his ex-wife and their children. The father of three also suggested he was a source of support for Kent after she broke up with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her child, Ocean, in October 2021.

“With what she’s going through and what she’s going through now, kind of like helped us bridge that gap of like ‘I’m not really upset with you. You called me out on my s*** and put me in a better place and now I want to be here for you’ because to be honest, she had all that support and now that got ripped underneath her and now everything’s coming out in the paper with everything else going on, it kind of helped us build that relationship a lot quicker,” explained Davies.

He also noted that his youngest daughter, Summer, is close friends with Ocean, which has strengthened his relationship with Kent.

“Whatever comes forward from the relationship with Lala and her family and our family, it’s nothing but great, like we really enjoy each other’s company. I think there’s so many good similarities that we have and it’s just a respect thing,” said Davies.

Lala Kent Revealed She Was Grateful for Scheana Shay’s Support

During a November 2022 appearance on “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Kent shared she was grateful for Shay’s support following her split from Emmett.

“You’ve been really amazing, so thank you for being there,” said the 32-year-old.

Shay then acknowledged that she and Kent “have been on this rollercoaster” since she joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in season 4. The “Good As Gold” singer shared that after having difficulty maintaining a relationship, the castmates “have fully found [their] way back to each other.”

Kent clarified that she still has disagreements with Shay. She asserted, however, that they have an unbreakable bond.

“I feel like people are now going to see this season that we still have our moments of you and I disagreeing but because we worked so hard to lay the groundwork, like how we’re going to make this friendship stay where it needs to be, I felt like we were totally on the same page,” said the reality television personality.

Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Often Share Pictures of Their Daughters Spending Time With Each Other

Kent and Shay often share pictures of their daughters spending time with each other. For instance, on December 3, 2022, Shay took to Instagram to post a photo of Ocean and Summer in their strollers. The toddlers held hands while smiling at the camera. According to the location tag, the image was taken at Disneyland.

“Hi. If you didn’t know, we are best friends 🥰 @givethemocean,” read the caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their appreciation for the photo.

“This is beyond precious!!!! ❤️❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“I ❤️ how they’re holding hands. That is so cute,” added another.

“So precious. Love their friendship ❤️,” shared a different person.