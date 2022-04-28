VPR Star Says He Respected Lala Kent More After She ‘Left The Money’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent had issues with Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies throughout the show’s ninth season. The “Give Them Lala” author expressed her distaste for the father of three after she became aware that he and his two eldest children were not in communication. She also was upset that he had a restraining order against him following an incident with his ex-wife. Davies, who is the father of Shay’s 1-year-old daughter, Summer, shared information about the order during season 9, episode 6. He explained that he and his ex-wife were 19-years-old when they “had an argument and [he] slapped her.”

“Following that, we moved to France, my little boy was born, we separated, and then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad. And they pressed the domestic violence order on me,” stated Davies.

During an April 2022 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast, Davies shared that he was initially frustrated by Kent expressing her concern about him.

Brock Davies Spoke About His Past Issues With Lala Kent

While recording the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast episode, Davies shared that he did not mind that his past issues regarding his ex-wife was made public as it made him accountable. He also noted that he regretted making snide comments toward Kent during the season 9 reunion special.

“I acted like a 12 year old and I went at her on the reunion, it didn’t age well. But I was hurt, I think since then we’ve had some time down and the girls are working on their relationship with the kids and all that,” stated Davies.

The rugby player then shared that he respects Kent’s opinion more now that she has broken up with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. He suggested that he felt annoyed by her input as she was not in a great relationship.

“Lala, honestly, what she has done now, I respect her so much more because, before that it wasn’t the fact that I had respect for that situation of who Lala was, now looking at what she’s been doing, she’s left the money and she’s doing it herself, I respect that more,” stated Davies. “And 100 percent if I had that light right now, I would reframe to that and be like, look I get where you are coming from, I’ll listen to your advice, but then I didn’t want to listen to your advice.”

Lala Kent Gave an Update on Her Friendship With Scheana Shay

During an April 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Kent gave an update about her and Shay’s friendship. She suggested that they still occasionally get into arguments, but overall are “in such a great place.”

“We’re still passionate individuals who we think our feelings are the most important than any other feelings but the way that we are maneuvering through our friendship is – it’s really incredible to see where we are now, this friendship isn’t going anywhere,” asserted the 31-year-old.

Kent went on to say that she wants her daughter, Ocean, 1, to be friends with Summer.

“I feel like having our girls have softened us and we know that we want our kids to be friends. When you get the babies together, you’re like if we’re not fighting for our friendships for any other reason like this needs to be the reason,” stated Kent.

