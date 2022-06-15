‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals Dangerous Habit He Allows Toddler to Do

A “Vanderpump Rules” star shared some information about something dangerous that his daughter likes to do — and he admitted that he allows it.

On the June 10, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Brock Davies revealed that his 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon likes to put rocks in her mouth. While this makes Scheana Shay wildly uncomfortable, Davies admitted that he allows Summer to do so.

During the episode titled “Couples Therapy,” Scheana and Brock sat down with psychotherapist and author Jessica Baum who gave them some insight into their relationship when it comes to how they interact, how they set boundaries, and how they come together as two different people to raise their daughter to the best of their abilities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay Revealed That She’s in Therapy to Work on Herself

Davies shared that he feels that a lot of the arguments that he and Shay get into are “based on perspective.” He believes that people react based on how they are triggered. Baum said that there is usually “terror” or “pain” beneath anger and agreed with Davies’ take.

In the course of the discussion with Baum, Davies and Shay gave an examples of disagreements they have and both seemed very self-aware and open to learning how they can work on things to become better partners for each other.

“So you mentioned fear,” Shay said. “And this is one of the things in our relationship that I feel is one of the biggest things we fight over is he feels like I am just afraid of something happening to my daughter. There’s just always fear,” she added.

She said that she’s in therapy to try to work on herself.

Davies Said He Allows Summer to Put Rocks in Her Mouth

One of the things that Shay and Davies disagree on is their daughter’s tendency to put rocks in her mouth. Shay is completely against it but Davies is okay with letting Summer investigate and figure things out.

“Our daughter likes to put rocks in her mouth. Dad allows her to put one of two rocks in the mouth and then I’m like ‘okay stop it. It’s a rock, honey, it’s not food,'” Davies said. Shay interjected saying that she hasn’t seen Davies try to stop it. Having her daughter put rocks in her mouth is something that Shay isn’t okay with it.

Baum explained that Shay likely has a higher sensitivity to this action and could be afraid of Summer choking. However, although Baum admitted that this action “could be dangerous,” she cautioned Shay from going into “hysterics,” especially if Summer does have a rock in her mouth as that could cause the baby to react and she could choke.

Shay said that what she wants from Davies is compassion. “I just need him to have some more compassion for the situation and say, ‘honey, I understand that you’re afraid of this, but don’t worry, I’ve got your back,'” Shay said.

Davies took this in and talked it through with Baum, though he didn’t say whether or not he understood why his wife-to-be is nervous about Summer putting rocks in her mouth.

