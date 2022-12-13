Brock Davies Opens up About Scheana Shay ‘Nagging’ Him

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies tied the knot in August 2022. The couple shares a daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born in April 2021. The reality television personalities spoke about their relationship during a December 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” Davies shared what he does not appreciate about his wife. He explained he does not find her complaints to be particularly helpful.

“The nagging, it’s huge. It really is because the reason being is that we wake up to it sometimes. And I know you can change whenever you want but I wake up one day and I’m like okay let’s get this going,” said the former professional rugby player. “And my first obstacle is is my wife nagging at me? I’m like here we go – this is brilliant, this is awesome… It is always deserved but it should be communicated before it goes to this next level.”

He clarified he would appreciate it if Shay had constructive criticism. The “Good as Gold” singer also noted she would like to be less critical of her husband.

“The nagging — like it icks me but it comes out of my mouth and I’m like ‘why the f*** did you say that?’ … I bite my tongue a lot more and I pick my battles but I know that that is just an ick on both parts,” said the reality television personality.

Brock Davies Shared He Attempted to Better Himself Because of COVID-19

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Davies shared he attempted to better himself around the time he began dating Shay in 2019. He described himself as a selfish partier, who “didn’t care about other people.” However, the coronavirus pandemic changed his perspective.

“Eventually, the pandemic rolled around and I started worrying about other people. And then I got into a really great relationship and we have a kid. And now I enjoy being a dad. And my friends think [Shay] changed me, but I changed myself because I want to be this version of myself,” said Davies.

In a joint October 2022 interview on “The Coupleish” podcast, Davies shared he believed the pandemic improved his relationship with Shay.

“Selfishly that was the best thing for us,” said the father of three.

He explained Shay was pregnant with Summer during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a pandemic kid and it gave us the time to really understand what the world meant, what was important to you in every relationship that you have these conversations and obviously, the pandemic was still happening but people either came together or grew apart and for me it took away all my triggers and my reasons for being an a*****. And then I was like ugh I should stop being an a***** right. Let me work on that,” shared Davies.

Scheana Shay Shared She Was Hesitant About Introducing Brock Davies During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9

During the “Coupleish” podcast, Shay shared she was hesitant about introducing Davies on “Vanderpump Rules” during the show’s ninth season.

“I had learned my lessons when I started the show, I had a boyfriend who became my fiance and then husband and then ex-husband all on the show. And then I had another guy who was my boyfriend on the show and then that didn’t work out and then my best friend turned into my boyfriend on the show and then that didn’t work out. So by the time I got to Brock, I was like I don’t know how this is going to be perceived – ‘oh another guy from Scheana,’” said Shay.

