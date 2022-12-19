Brock Davies Says Scheana Shay Takes Advantage of Her Mother

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2022. Shay’s mother, Erika van Olphen often watches the 20-month-old child.

During a December 2022 appearance on Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies and Erika discussed their relationship with each other. The Australian native shared he believed his wife and her sister, Cortney van Olphen, “take advantage” of their mother.

“[Shay’s] mum is very hands on and she’s very good at being a mother. Very good at it. And I feel like your daughter, Scheana, and your other daughter, who I love, take advantage of you,” said Davies.

When Shay shared that she disagreed with his assertion, Davies revealed that [Erika] helps her rub in her lotion and makes her meals.

“I think [Shay and Cortney] both could rub their own lotion on their bodies, okay. I think they both can make their own lunches,” stated the father of three.

The “Good As Gold” singer explained she has an issue with the sound of lotion being rubbed into skin. Erika chimed in that she does not believe either of her daughters have exploited her.

“I don’t feel like I’m being taken advantage of – you guys do so much for me, I don’t feel that way at all. And honestly, I wasn’t before I was a mom like that person like thinking ‘oh I’m going to want this big career when I’m older.’ I always thought ‘well I’m going to be a mom,'” explained the mother of two.

Brock Davies Revealed He Sometimes Feels Frustrated With His Mother-in-Law

During an August 2022 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies revealed he sometimes feels frustrated when his mother-in-law has different parenting techniques when watching Summer.

“I get so heated about my kid because this is my family dynamic,” said Davies. “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve noticed this, but there is this, my wife, her sister and her mother parenting [Summer]… It’s not just me and Scheana teaching my kid, she is influenced by more than just myself and her mom, there is [Cortney], there is [her] mother, and Scheana.”

He then explained Erika and Cortney usually agree with Shay when it comes to parenting their toddler.

“I just get frustrated ’cause of the argument that comes up in our household is parenting and it’s my way verses Scheana and [her] mother’s way, plus half of [Cortney], so it’s like two and a half verse me and I’m stubborn,” said the former professional rugby player.

Scheana Shay Revealed if She Would Like To Have Another Child

In a joint appearance on the “Coupleish” podcast in October 2022, Shay and Davies revealed if they plan on expanding their family. The mother of one explained she is hesitant to get pregnant again as she was diagnosed with HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes, and Low Platelets) syndrome following Summer’s birth.

“Emotionally, I genuinely feel like I have PTSD from that because now that our daughter is about to turn a year and a half, and [Davies] really wants another and I’m like not now but not one fiber in my body wants another baby, possibly ever. But I’m like maybe we go surrogate, maybe adopt,” revealed Shay.

