Brock Davies Reveals if His Kids Will Be at His Wedding to Scheana Shay

Brock Davies gave an update on his child support situation — and his upcoming wedding.

The “Vanderpump Rules” newcomer told the #No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast that he has finally paid off the debt that he owed his ex-wife in Australia for their support of their two kids, Eli and Winter, whom he has not seen in over four years.

On the podcast, Davies, who also shares a daughter, Summer Moon, with fiancée Scheana Shay, said the amount he owed was “only” five figures and that he paid it all off on February 7, 2022.

“It was only actually 23,000 Australian [dollars],” Davies said on the podcast. ($16,417.29 in United States dollars.) “The rest was late fees — or penalties,” he added. “So, I got rid of that in the last four months. And then we cleared it up.”

Brock Davies Admitted He Wished He’d Paid Off His Back Child Support Debt Before the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Davies, who was grilled by Andy Cohen about his child support situation at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, admitted that he wished he had paid off the debt sooner.

“I wanted to do that in December [2021] so that going into the reunion, I’d be like, ‘Guys, yes! I didn’t know about my child support, and then I found out about it, and then I covered it and it’s done,’” he revealed. “But I couldn’t do that. I wish I could have earlier.”

When the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion was filmed last fall, Cohen asked Davies if his ex-wife was stopping him from communicating with their kids.

“She said once you fix up on…the child support issue, fix that up then we can have a more in-depth conversation,” Davies replied at the time. “We’re nearly there but we’re not there yet.”

Davies revealed that the final conversation he had with his ex was before he started filming for “Vanderpump Rules,” and she made it clear what he needed to do to see the kids. The Homebody app founder said his ex told him, “If you want to be in the kids’ lives, take care of child support, and then we can talk after.”

Davies also revealed that his ex-wife remarried and that he has not seen his children in four years out of respect for their mother and her new husband.

Brock Davies Said He Doubts His Kids Will be at His Wedding

In the podcast interview, Davies said the chance that his Australian children will fly out to attend his upcoming wedding to Shay is a “long shot.”

“Right now, I just want to work on phone calls and then if I can go home once a month, I’ll fly home for the week,” he said. “Like, for four days. Go home, see them on the weekend, come back here. That’s the ideal situation. I don’t think you guys will see them at the wedding.”

Davies and Shay are not planning to get married in Australia, but they do want to have a destination wedding in a country outside of the United States.

“I have a trip planned with my sister out of the country next month to go look at some venues,” Shay told People on February 13. “We’re gonna see if this is the right country, if this is the right fit. We have two other countries in mind. We definitely want to do destination.”

Shay previously told E! News she wants to make sure her future in-laws, who live in Australia, are able to be at the wedding.

“I want to do what’s the most convenient for his family,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said last year.

