Brock Davies Shares the ‘Worst Part’ About Being Married to Scheana Shay

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Brock Davies is opening up about his marriage to his wife Scheana Shay, who is the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, Summer.

During the January 12 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” the mother of one asked her husband several questions regarding their marriage. For instance, she prompted Davies to share “the best and worst things about being married to [her].” He replied that he “think[s] they are both the same.”

“I think, honey, the best part about being married with you is the fact that you just make sure things get done. I think the worst part about being married to you is the fact you want everything to be done in a particular way,” said Davies.

Shay also shared that she and Davies do not always agree on how to parent Summer. She explained that she has a softer approach, while her husband is more strict in his interactions with their daughter.

“It’s tough, not going to lie. It is something the requires a lot of compromise,” stated Shay.

She also stated that she and her husband try to “meet in the middle” when it comes to raising Summer.

“I understand when he wants to be really strict with the schedule. The long term benefits of that,” said Shay. “And Brock is the first person to not suggest something without actually researching it … It is hard with the parenting differences because I just want to give her whatever she wants. And I want to keep her calm and happy and say yes to everything. But I know that’s not what’s best for her in the long run.”

Brock Davies Spoke About His Wife’s Different Parenting Style in August 2022

Davies mentioned having difficulty with Shay’s parenting style in an August 2022 episode of her podcast. He stated that he “get[s] frustrated” because Shay and her mother, Erika van Olphen, disagree with his style of parenting.

“I get so heated about my kid because this is my family dynamic,” said Davies. “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve noticed this, but there is this, my wife, her sister [Cortney van Olphen] and her mother parenting [Summer]… It’s not just me and Scheana teaching my kid, she is influenced by more than just myself and her mom, there is [Cortney], there is [her] mother, and Scheana.”

Scheana Shay Said She Decided to be More Open About Her Relationship Issues in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During a December 2023 appearance on the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay shared that she decided to be more open about problems in her relationship during the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She explained that she previously hid how she felt about her past significant others, including her ex-husband Mike Shay while filming “Vanderpump Rules.” She explained that she wanted to “paint a perfect picture” for the cameras, even if it was not her authentic self. However, Shay decided that she wanted fans to see her and her husband’s imperfections in season 11.

“We are not perfect, we have a very real marriage. We are parents who deal with differences,” said Shay. “And how we want to parent. And him and my mom butt heads, and we butt heads. That’s okay. Because, at the end of the day, that’s relatable.”

Davies made similar comments about filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 on the January 12 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode. He stated that he believes the scenes involving him and his wife “can be very relatable” to other married couples.

“We argue about really real things,” said the father of three.

The upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” will begin airing on January 30.