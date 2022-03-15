Fans Slam ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brock Davies for Instagram Story

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies attended the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, 2022. On March 8, Davies uploaded a picture taken at the event on his Instagram Stories. The photo showed the couple, who are parents to an 11-month-old daughter named Summer, holding hands. Shay wore a plunging brown velvet jumpsuit. Davies sported a multiple-colored, button-down shirt and navy slacks. He paired the outfit with a cowboy hat, a brown belt, and matching shoes.

Davies shared his appreciation for his fiancee in the post.

“There is no force more powerful than a woman’s determination to rise. Shine lady’s Lead and I will follow @scheana,” wrote Davies.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Davies’s Instagram Story with the caption “Brock Davies, a true feminist icon. Shine lady’s ✨” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Some commenters shared that they had difficulty understanding the athlete’s post.

“‘shine lady’s’ is sending me. even without the grammar error it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Please can some [sic] translate Brock-speak for me? I have no idea what he is trying to say here. He is trying to be deep and insightful, I think?!!?!” added another.

“Listen they are perfect for each other. They are both dumb as a rock and extra as h***,” chimed in a different person.

Several Reddit users also questioned Davies’s intentions with Shay, as she has granted him a number of opportunities, such as starring on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Nobody loves a strong woman more than a man who has figured out how to financially benefit from her,” commented a Bravo fan.

“*Pay and I will follow, Scheana,” shared another.

“Lead and I will follow? Ya mean follow you to the bank,” wrote a different person.

Quite a few commenters also shared that they had an issue with Davies’s outfit in the picture.

“He really thought this outfit was something 😫😂😂😂,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s dressed for a red carpet event. He’s dressed for a tailgate party at a rodeo,” commented a different person.

“This outfit will haunt me in my nightmares,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

“Scheana looks great, Broke however reminds me of Homer Simpson when he wears a huge cowboy hat with a camera in it to the Kwik-e-Mart while working for the FBI or whoever it is and they discover Apu feeds the town floor hot dogs,” shared another Bravo fan.

Brock Davies Discussed His Fashion Choices on Scheana Shay’s Podcast

During a March 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies shared that he is aware that some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers do not like his fashion choices. He, specifically, discussed his look for the show’s season 9 reunion special. The outfit consisted of cropped pants, a velvet maroon blazer, and a silk shirt. He explained that he intended on wearing a pink suit, but producers deemed it to be too similar to James Kennedy’s ensemble.

He then asserted that he gives little mind to negative opinions about his style.

“My fashion choice is my fashion choice and if that bothers you that sounds like it’s your problem, not mine,” stated Davies.

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay Shared if They Wanted More Children

While recording the March “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Davies and Shay shared that they do plan on giving Summer a younger sibling. Shay stated that she would be ready for another baby “in a couple of years.”

“Next summer I think would be the soonest we would consider,” stated the “Good as Gold” singer.

