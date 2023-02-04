Brock Davies Says He Plans on Being ‘a Stage Dad’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, on April 26, 2021. While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay and Davies shared that they intend to get a talent agent for Summer. Davies explained that their daughter appears to enjoy filming “Vanderpump Rules.”

“We’ve got Summer booked in — well, we’re meeting with an agency to get her actually working so I’m going to be — you call them a stage dad? Stage dad over here,” said the father of three. “So we’re going to mix up – obviously, she is great on camera, she enjoys her time. If it’s something she doesn’t want to do, we’ll obviously never do it but if it is something she’s okay doing, then we’ll put her in these situations to give her the best opportunity to do that.”

Shay chimed in that she believes Summer would excel in the entertainment industry.

“She just follows direction really well and she’s just so d*** cute. So we’re like we’ll just try. She loves a camera,” shared the 37-year-old.

Scheana Shay Revealed If She Would Allow Summer to Be a Reality Television Star

While recording the January 2023 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay shared she would allow Summer to star in a reality television show like “Vanderpump Rules” when she is an adult. The mother of one explained she “would absolutely support anything she wants to do.” She noted, however, that she would encourage her daughter to speak to a mental health professional if she decided to follow in her footsteps.

“I would make sure she has a therapist on call to talk to if anything ever got tough because I feel like that’s one thing that also this past year has really helped me is doing regular therapy every other week,” shared Shay.

Scheana Shay Revealed She Does Not Want to Get Pregnant Again

Shay and Davies spoke about possibly expanding their family in an October 2022 episode of the “Coupleish” podcast. Shay shared that her husband would like another child, but she is hesitant to get pregnant again because she was diagnosed with hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, and low platelet count (HELLP) syndrome following Summer’s birth. She explained that she believes the experience has caused her to have “PTSD.”

“[Davies] really wants another and I’m like not right now but not one fiber in my body wants another baby, possibly ever. But I’m like maybe we go surrogate, maybe adopt,” shared Shay.

In the “Coupleish” episode, Shay also revealed that she is often insecure about her abilities as a parent. She disclosed that while she believes she is “the best at showing this child like unconditional love,” she does not “always feel like [she is] the best mom.”

“[Davies is] such a good dad and I’m like f*** I could have done that better,” said the reality television personality.

Summer Moon Honey Davies Has Her Own Instagram Account

Summer has her own Instagram account with over 120,000 followers. According to the Instagram bio, the page is run by Shay and Davies. The couple often uploads pictures of their daughter interacting with “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett. For instance, a January 15 post showed Summer and Ocean posing together while wearing cheetah print tops.

Several social media users commented on the post.

“They are the cutest ❤️ love their little friendship x,” wrote a commenter.

“Love them together and will be exciting to see their friendship blossom ♥️♥️,” shared another.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere on February 8, 2023.