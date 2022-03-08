Where Brock Davies Stands With VPR Cast Now

Scheana Shay’s fiance, Brock Davies, appeared on the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which premiered in 2021. Throughout the season, the former rugby player was often at odds with James Kennedy and Lala Kent. During the season 9 reunion special, Davies argued with Kent and made a few snarky comments directed at her. For instance, after the mother-of-one discussed her breakup from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, he muttered, “cool story bro.”

During a March 2022 appearance on Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies explained why he seemed to be annoyed with his castmates while filming the reunion.

Brock Davies Explained His Behavior on the Season 9 Reunion

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, uploaded on March 4, Shay’s sister, Cortney, asked the couple a few questions about “Vanderpump Rules” season 9.

“How long does it take for all of you to forgive each other after the reunion?” inquired Cortney.

Shay replied that she finds it easy to forgive her co-stars.

“I’m over it that day and we all go out to dinner together,” said the “Good As Gold” singer with a laugh.

Davies then shared that he found it difficult to forgive “Vanderpump Rules” cast members if he has felt wronged by them.

“Ya’ll are animals, the fact that that is the culture, it is shockingly — I get it, it took me a minute to get over it. Going into the reunion, I was fuming. Okay and I wish I could have controlled myself and like carried myself in a gentleman-like fashion, which would be amazing. But I just didn’t have it in me, I’m sorry. Okay, I binged six episodes of our show bang, bang, bang, and it installed a little bit of fire in the belly and so I was ready to rock and roll,” explained the CEO of Homebody Live Fitness.

Davies stated that he “was the a***** the whole time,” as he believed he was the most outspoken cast member at the reunion. He then shared where he currently stands with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, specifically Kent.

“It took a while to forgive everybody. I even apologized to Lala after seeing myself and then I was like ‘wow, yeah, I was bit of a d***’ but at the same time, it took me to see myself, it took me that long to apologize after, which is a couple of months, it kind of settled,” said Davies.

Shay chimed in that she believes “with this group, it’s just easier to move on if it’s something that is not that big of a deal.”

Lala Kent Spoke About Brock Davies’s Behavior During the Season 9 Reunion

During a February 2022 interview with In The Know, Kent shared her thoughts about Davies dismissing her by saying “cool story bro” at the reunion. She revealed that she “thought it was very telling about his character” and “was actually mortified for him.” She also noted that fans had come to her defense, so she “didn’t even need to say anything” in retaliation.

Kent went on to say that Davies “has apologized for how he reacted to [her].” She shared that she was grateful for his apology and understood his reaction.

“I have let it go because you know, if anyone knows about reacting off of hurt, it’s definitely me. If someone says they’re sorry to me, I can definitely let it go,” said the mother of one.

