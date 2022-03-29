‘Pump Rules’ Fans Rip Brock Davies for Wearing Tiny Swim Trunks

Brock Davies is serious about his fitness, and he isn’t shy when it comes to showing off his toned body. This was precisely the case during a recent trip to the beach. Davies was joined by his fiancee, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, and the couple’s daughter, Summer Moon, on a family day by the ocean — something that they do often.

In July 2020, Shay revealed that she and Davies had secured a home in San Diego. “I am so excited to announce we just got approved for our dream beach house in San Diego. We’ve already been living together in quarantine for four months, so we’re doing it! I’m moving into San Diego and I’m so excited,” she said on her Instagram Stories at the time, according to Bravo’s Style & Living.

In March 2022, Shay took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her boyfriend wearing a small pair of swim trunks as he pushed the baby in her stroller. In the video, Davies told Shay that the reason they need to live close to the beach is so that he can walk around in his swim briefs.

It didn’t take long for VPR fans to take to share their feelings about Davies’ outfit — and the videos shared by Shay — on Reddit.

Fans Took the Opportunity to Blast Davies & Shay After She Posted Videos of Davies on Social Media

A Reddit thread about Davies’ look — and his comments about it being acceptable to walk around in a tiny bathing suit — quickly became a hot topic.

“He really thinks he is Jason Momoa. I’m embarrassed for them,” one person wrote.

“He seriously thinks he looks good here????!!! Seriously??? Ewwwwww! No!! He looks gross!! That man is as delusional as Scheana,” another comment read.

“Why does everything have to be posted to SM by these two? No one wants to see him walking around like this,” a third Redditor added.

“He is genuinely repulsive. Confused as to how scheana finds this man attractive,” a fourth comment read.

Several Redditors Came to Davies’ Defense

While Davies received his fair share of criticism for his bathing attire of choice, and many people agreed that Shay shouldn’t have shared the video on social media, there were some Redditors who felt that Davies’ beach attire was perfectly acceptable. In Europe and parts of Australia, for example, wearing swimwear briefs is totally normal.

“They’re budgy smugglers. Famous in Australia – look them up! He’s obviously being extreme but we have a saying/joke – as long as you can see the water, you’re in bathers. Otherwise you’re in undies,” someone shared.

“I imagine if it’s super hot outside, it’s ok to go from beach home in bathing suit if you live nearby. Also the pants don’t make me surprised because I’m from Europe and have seen these all my life :D so for me basically this is not shocking or anything much to discuss,” another comment read.

“They live on the beach. Like it’s right in front of them – a sidewalk separates them from the sand,” a third person wrote.

