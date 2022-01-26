Brock Davies Explains Why He Tried to Marry Scheana Shay in Santa Ynez

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” watched some serious drama unfold when Brock Davies and Scheana Shay secretly planned to get married during James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement party weekend in Santa Ynez.

After proposing to Scheana, Brock suggested getting married while on their weekend getaway. He told Scheana that he wanted to “sneak away to a secret place” with a couple of close family members, including Scheana’s mom. The plan was to have Tom Sandoval, who is an ordained minister, marry the pair quietly, and not say anything to anyone until a later date.

That plan was totally blown up, however, after Scheana and Brock decided to tell their other friends that they got engaged during an outing, and then Lala Kent decided to tell James and Raquel about the engagement, which Scheana said she wanted to tell Raquel the day after the engagement party.

While all of that drama might be in the past, there is one question that remains… why rush a wedding so soon after getting engaged? Brock answered this on the January 21, 2022, episode of the Scheananigans podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Said the Uncertainty of the Future of VPR Weighed Into His Want to Get Married Right Away

Brock wasn’t trying to rush his wedding because he needs a green card or because he wanted extra attention. In fact, he said that he just wanted to make things happen because he’s “impatient.” However, he also admitted that he tried to make something happen while Bravo cameras were rolling because he felt pressure.

“For me, this was the first time this whole season where I felt like I needed to do something because I didn’t know if [your] show was coming back, I didn’t know what was going on,” Brock began. Scheana said that people were saying that it was just for “air time.”

“It was for me to show everybody that I genuinely love you and I’m in love with you. And that was the driving force behind it. Plus, if we had to wait six more months to do it, which, turns out we’re going to be anyway, I’m impatient as f***. That’s the answer. To be honest, that’s the answer. I’m impatient, and we were filming, and I was like ‘I have to do all of this.’ And I did too much, and that f***** me,” Brock explained.

“I was forcing it,” he admitted. “I felt like I had to try and deliver something for the show. And I felt like I had to do more…I was just being an idiot,” Brock continued. For the record, Brock said he has a visa for another 2.5 years.

Brock & Scheana Will Not Be Getting Married in Bali as Originally Planned

Scheana already had a television wedding, and, previously, she made it seem like she and Brock were going to get married in Bali with or without Bravo cameras. The show wasn’t a huge concern for her and Brock, who had big plans for their special day.

Scheana admitted that she was “okay” with the idea of the wedding happening off camera. “It didn’t need to be on camera,” she said. She explained that she appreciated that Brock wanted to show the world that he loves Scheana on the show because she’s had such a tough time in relationships over the years.

Regardless, things didn’t work out for a secret wedding — and now, the Bali wedding plans are off, too. “We’re going to have an awesome wedding. An update: It’s not happening in Bali,” Scheana said. “Their quarantine just got extended,” she added.

Since the majority of people coming to the wedding living in California, the couple decided to choose a location that’s easier for people to get to. They also said that they didn’t want to put a deposit down on a location in Bali in case the quarantine got extended again because they probably wouldn’t be able to get a refund.

