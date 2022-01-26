Brock Davies Says He Got ‘Zero’ Dollars To Be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is currently engaged to Brock Davies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2021. Shay’s relationship with her fiance has been a major storyline throughout the show’s ninth season, which premiered in September 2021.

During a January 2022 appearance on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” hosted by Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, Davies shared details about the show’s production. He explained that he was not considered a main cast member but rather his fiancee’s “plus one” during “Vanderpump Rules” season 9.

OMG JUICY! 🤭

Brock Davies reveals how he made $0 for being on #VanderpumpRules 😱 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/jBdfX5wxdK — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) January 24, 2022

“I went into this season to just commit to – that’s what happens when Scheana has a contract with these guys, it’s her whole life and guess what that involves me and her child,” stated the Homebody Live Fitness CEO.

When Jackie O asked if Davies “got nothing” for his time on the show, he responded “zero baby.” He then shared that despite not getting paid, he was grateful for his experience filming season 9.

“But look I get to speak to you guys now and the fact that like I got to spend that much time with my kid, growing up at home with her for eight months, we had such a blessing with that, it comes with that and in time it will turn into a revenue but for me, I went into the season just putting my best foot forward for Scheana and supporting her because yeah, she gets a decent crack at the money from it,” stated the former rugby player.

Brock Davies Spoke About His Relationship With Scheana Shay

During “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” interview, Davies also spoke about his relationship with Shay. He noted that they “met in San Diego” in 2019 and that she had initially “rejected” him. However, he was able to charm her by acting like a “gentleman.” He then shared that the following day, he “slid into her DMs” and asked her if she would be interested in going “to a football game” with him.

“That was the start of the love story,” asserted the father-of-three.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Discussed Raising Their Child

During a joint January 2022 interview on the “Viall Files” podcast, hosted by former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall, Shay and Brock discussed raising their 9-month-old child. Shay admitted that she is less strict than her fiance, especially when it comes to her daughter’s sleep schedule. Davies then stated that he tries to parent their child based on information about “developing young minds.”

“I’m fully excited that Summer has the opportunity with all of this knowledge that we know as parents how to be the best for her. You know, if it makes sense but then it’s trying to execute that and with Scheana being quite a pushover with it what I have to do in this relationship is bite the bullet and just lead by example and just say nothing, I’ll just take my child, I’ll take her to bed at 7 pm and I’ll say, ‘See you later, honey. Have fun at the football game. I’m going home.’ And just lead by example, just to avoid arguments,” revealed Davies.

READ NEXT: The Real Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House