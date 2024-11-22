Bronwyn Newport Reacts After RHOSLC Co-Star Throws Shade in the Press

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 5 has seen the introduction of new Housewife Bronwyn Newport, who joined the friend group by way of her co-star Lisa Barlow. While the two had been longtime friends prior to filming, their relationship has experienced quite a few bumps in the road, most notably on Newport’s trip to Palm Desert, which almost ended with her husband Todd Bradley asking Lisa and her husband John Barlow to leave prematurely to stop the ladies from fighting.

In a November 18 interview on the SiriusXM radio show “Reality Checked”, Newport reacted to comments Barlow made about her in an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Barlow had said, “I don’t think I’ll ever recommend anyone [for the show] again. I’ve recommended hundreds, and I think I’m gonna stop. There’s a common denominator, and it’s usually hating me, so we’re done.”

When asked about her friend’s comments, Newport told “Reality Checked” host Kiki Monique, “Lisa and I are not currently speaking and I think that we needed a little break from each other because she says stuff like that in the press, unfortunately. We needed to take a little time out, and that’s okay. Lisa’s allowed to make whatever choices she’d like.”

Lisa Barlow Commented on Bronwyn Newport’s Character

Newport dove a little deeper into the state of her relationship with Barlow, telling Monique and her radio listners, “I think we had a really hard time on the show figuring out the dynamic of our friendship in the midst of a group of other women. It’s really important to me that we fix it so I could be real funny, I could be real shady, but I’m going to save it for now in hopes that we repair it at the reunion. And if she doesn’t want to repair it at the reunion, my mouth can be equally as crazy Lisa. So watch out, you choose wisely what you want to do with me here.”

In her ET interview, Barlow went on to share her reaction to Newport calling her out for not defending Newport more in her disagreements with castmate Heather Gay. “The expectation people have on me to defend them is 180 from the expectation they have on themselves and I feel like she wanted to stick it to me and Heather, but I’m like ‘Your issue is with Heather but really your issue should be with yourself because you just got called out for what you did and said,'” Barlow shared.

While ET host Brice Sander suggested the disconnect might be a case of Newport adapting to being on the show, Barlow disagreed, saying, “I think it’s just a character thing. I think it’s who she is, and how she has relayed information in the past, and I think it’s going to be a hard way to go forward, too. Because it’s how she talks and how she repeats things.”

Bronwyn Newport Has Been Featured Heavily on Her Freshman Season

Heading into the second half of RHOSLC season 5, one super fan took the time to compile screen-time and confessional data from the first nine episodes of the season, which they shared on Reddit on November 20.

The data shows Newport as a clear standout, topping the rest of her castmates in both screentime and confessional count. According to the fan’s data, Barlow is the second highest in both metrics.

“Wow, I didn’t realize just how much Bronwyn has been dominating the season so far. Prior to S5, if you would have asked me, I would guessed that the [new cast members] would have been supporting the OGs in whatever drama was between them, not for one to play center stage in it,” one fan commented on the post.

